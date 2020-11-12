'It's disappointing and it's embarrassing' - Matt Doherty admits Ireland lack belief

Matt Doherty has admitted that Ireland lack belief following a 3-0 friendly defeat to England in Wembley and says he's "embarrassed" to come off the field after games in a seven-game win-less run.

And in a strongly-worded message, the Spurs man says that youth and inexperience cannot be used as excuses as the Republic lick their wounds and head to play Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, points in the Nations League more important now for Ireland in terms of their World Cup seeding after Slovakia's dramatic Euro 2020 win in Belfast, as Ireland and the Slovaks are competing to be second seeds in the draw next month.

Doherty was one of Ireland's stronger performers in the friendly in London but Ireland were unable to match Gareth Southgate's side, the Republic now without a win in seven games overall but he didn't hold back when asked about the game.

"It’s disappointing and it’s embarrassing. I feel embarrassed at times when I come off the pitch because we are losing games and not scoring goals and conceding goals. It’s not nice," Doherty said at a press conference after the game.

"People have just got to do it themselves in their own minds, believe when they get the chance they are going to score. You have to have no doubt about it at all.

"I think it’s more of a mentality thing because we are getting in the positions, whether we really think that once we are there the ball is going to go in.

“It’s tough, it’s not a nice feeling playing in all these games and not scoring any goals.

“Whoever gets the chance, whether a defender from a set-piece or a bit of play in the game, we need to have that focus and belief that when the chance comes we can put it in the back of the net.

"We are not taking any chances and then getting punished. It’s a tough period in front of goal. It’s not like we are not creating anything, we are just not able to put it in the net. I just don’t know if we have the belief every time we get in the position, do we really believe we are going to score? I’m not sure that’s the case.

"We're young but we're men at the end of the day, we're all playing first team football somewhere."

Asked if the squad's younger players needed to be minded, he said: "You have to figure it out yourself, you have to see the situations in games and try to take games by the scruff of your neck.

"You have to be a bit ruthless, to be ultra-focused all the time. At the end of the day we're not playing kids football, we have to learn ourselves and go out with full focus and be men, to take it on. It's not going well for us now but it has to change."

