'It's difficult to manage' - Stephen Kenny defends FAI's Covid-19 measures

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has defended the FAI’s Covid-19 controls despite another two withdrawals from his squad this week – and insisted he has no issue with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly’s late decision to leave and return to his home in England.

Kenny claimed that the latest positive cases were prompted by a player bringing the virus into the squad and not anything to do with lax protocols within the FAI set-up.

But he has acknowledged that the ongoing catastrophe is not ideal for international teams or club sides, after his Spurs counterpart’s sarcastic swipe at the international game on social media this week.

“Alan is a great servant to football and a terrific goalkeeping coach and I’ve no issue with that, I respect that,” said Kenny ahead of this evening’s Aviva clash with Bulgaria.

“First and foremost I’m sympathetic to the players themselves.

“It’s quite traumatic to get it in a situation like that, and for the families. I think that’s lost sometimes. They put themselves out there, they sacrifice themselves. It isn’t ideal for clubs, we must acknowledge that, and not ideal for international teams either.

“We all have to live with this situation at the moment and that’s the way I see it

“In the last month, we weren’t hit with a lot of infections. We were hit with close contacts, maybe we adhered to the policies a little stricter than anyone else because we had the 2 metre rule due to HSE guidelines.

“We had no more cases than anyone else but we lost eight in the last camp because of two close contacts.

“Obviously in this camp, we’ve had four. It’s difficult to manage. All the protocols have been followed to a high standard. Sometimes the virus doesn’t discriminate.”

Asked if the FAI’s policies needed to be reviewed, Kenny defended his association.

“To be fair they are quite stringent. In the last camp, we just had two but six were ruled out as close contacts so that was the reality.

“We were very strictly adherent to the 2m HSE guidelines, other countries have a 1m or 1.5m rule. We were really punished, the situation was on the flights.

“Then we had two options, people say we could take or not take this friendly. The agreement was we played the losers of the play-off but instead, we took the game against England for safety reasons, to minimise the risks, meet in England, and then travel to Cardiff and come to Dublin, cut out close contacts and minimise all that.

“That was a strong reason for playing the game instead of Bosnia away. Nevertheless, it’s very difficult to contain when a player comes in with it.”

As a result, Kenny’s squad has been decimated with nearly half of the original November panel ruled out and he is also sweating on the fitness of Callum O’Dowda (dead leg) ahead of kick-off.

"We've come in for a bit of criticism and that's fair enough,” says Kenny, whose side haven’t scored since his opening game against the Bulgarians.

“That's part of the territory when you don't win games, I accept that. One of the things we've seen is that we have a bit of depth.

“The players’ application has been exceptional, and we just have to galvanise ourselves for this one last game against Bulgaria.”

Troy Parrott has been drafted into the side following the latest spate of withdrawals although it is more than likely that Luton man James Collins will start this evening with Adam Idah out injured.

“Troy is a brilliant young player who I have had in the Under-21s squad, and he scored some terrific goals.

“He certainly wasn't part of our plans for the senior international team but speaking to Jim Crawford, the Under-21 manager, and all his staff, his GPS results in training last week were of a very high standard.

“He's training really well and was very, very fit in the training week they had, played 45 minutes and did very well.

“Because we've had a lot of withdrawals because of what we've spoken about, he comes into the squad, but he won't start or anything like that."

Kenny hinted that Ireland will open their World Cup qualifying campaign in March with three qualifiers, although these details will be confirmed following the draw for the qualification groupings next season.

Aside from facing relegation from their Nations League group B, Kenny’s shot-shy squad are also perilously teetering on the brink of dropping into the grouping of third seeds.

“It's a challenge for us. We're missing a high number of players, that's a challenge for us. Nevertheless, we must prepare well and we're ready.

“It's an international, it's an important match in Group B and it's an opportunity for some players, a great opportunity for several players.

“One of the things we've seen is that we have a bit of depth. In both matches against Wales, even though we were missing a high number of players, while they have a good front three in Gareth Bale, Daniel James and Brooks, not to mention Aaron Ramsey in the game Dublin, yet we matched them for 90 minutes in both games.

“They have been a good template and have been interesting as they have blooded a lot of young players from three or four years ago. Now their players are in their early twenties.

“And we blooded a lot of players in the last couple of months, probably more than any time in recent history.

“We’re focused on tomorrow’s game which is very important and then we’ll focus on the World Cup qualifiers in March but we are building a squad of players for that which is important.

“A lot of players are getting vital experience and it is a great opportunity for some players against Bulgaria and hopefully they can take it.”

