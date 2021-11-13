‘It’s certainly not accurate’ – Stephen Kenny rejects Luxembourg boss’ claim on Ireland’s playing style

Stephen Kenny has rejected claims by the opposing manager for Sunday's World Cup qualifying finale in Luxembourg that his side have adopted a "British style" game to get results in recent matches.

Speaking on the eve of the game at a sold out Stade de Luxembourg, their national team boss Luc Holtz claimed that Ireland had changed their approach of late and "played more with the style that they played in 100 years, more British-style, fighting spirit, more long balls".

Asked about Holtz's comments, Kenny was reluctant to be drawn into a war of words with his counterpart but he did defend his style.

"It’s certainly not accurate," Kenny said before Saturday's training session at the match stadium, where defender Andrew Omobamidele was being assessed to see if he's fit for duty, having missed the 0-0 draw with Portugal due to injury.

"Anyone can say anything. I have no reaction to that. Anyone can make their own judgements, but I have no reason to comment on that."

A win in Luxembourg, where the game is a 9,000 sell-out including a large travelling support, would secure a third-place finish for Ireland at Luxembourg's expense and Kenny insists that his side are in a better place compared to March, when Luxembourg carried off their shock 1-0 win in Dublin, as Ireland chase that top three finish.

"Luxembourg are a technical team, a good team, a possession based team, we’ll have to earn the right to win, we’ll have to work hard to win, we’re very determined to do that. We want to make sure we can do that and we’re ready to go," Kenny said.

"One of the things we’re on is a good run of results, as I spoke about the nine games and the level of performance has been good and we want to back that up after the other day against Portugal.

"We don’t want to play Portugal, play extremely well in front of a full house, and come over here and lower our standards.

"It’s important that we keep going, we push on again, try to win tomorrow night. We’re very determined to try and do that and that’s very important for all the group, we have to go and put in a strong performance.

"Obviously we lost to Luxembourg in March. That last-gasp defeat in Portugal is the only match in nine since then. So we have learned a lot.

"We have a stronger squad overall, with the influx of a lot of players we have brought through the system. That gives us greater competition for places, which you need.

"We are an improving team, we are improving all the time. We are not perfect, we still have some work to do to get better.

"We are hungry to get better, the determination, there’s a great spirit in the squad. You have seen that recently in the last few windows.

"There’s tremendous togetherness in the squad and we’ve seen a very high technical standard in recent games, against Portugal, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Serbia," added Kenny.

The Ireland boss also hailed the rise of Shane Duffy, who was left out of the side when Ireland lost to Luxembourg in Marc on the back of a dreadful run of form at club level but who is now a key player for the national side.

"The only one that deserves credit for that is Shane himself. Maybe he’s only been asked to play in a certain way and conformed to that in the past, he has conformed to what people perceive him as but both at club level and international level, the demands are changing all the time," says Kenny.

"The game is changing and you have to evolve with it, styles are evolving and being comfortable in possession is critical and he’s obviously worked on that aspect of his game, and shown a lot of quality in the last few months.

"Now he cannot be determined as just a big traditional No. 5, he’s shown that he has an all-round game and I think he’s improved a lot of aspects of his game and I’m sure that’s a lot of work on the training ground and that’s a credit to him."