‘It’s been a tough year’ – Jamie McGrath happy to be back in green jersey

Jamie McGrath reflected on the ups and downs of football after he made his Ireland return following a strange year in his club career.

McGrath was a big player for Kenny in the second half of 2021 but a disastrous move from St Mirren to Wigan halted his Irish momentum.

He made his first international appearance of 2022 in Ireland’s final game, and did himself no harm with a decent display in a drab affair with Malta.

A loan move to Dundee United put himself back into Kenny’s plans.

“It’s been a tough year,” said McGrath, whose last Irish outing was the scoreless draw with Portugal at the Aviva Stadium 12 months ago.

“I knew I had to get out and play regular football. The main goal in going out was getting back in here. I’ve been doing alright back in Scotland where I had done well before so thankfully Stephen rewarded me with a place and I wanted to show what I could do.

“When I was at Wigan he was in constant contact and I let him know the scenario in the summer that I wanted to get out and play and hopefully push to get back into the squad because I knew I wouldn’t get back in if I was sitting on the bench or sitting in the stands. It was probably a bit of a risky move but thankfully it has paid off.”

The Meathman admitted that his confidence suffered during his exile from the Wigan squad, although he hinted that he was moreso confused by his plight.

Read More

“Ah, it can play on your mind. If you spend a few months in the cold, you’re with your thoughts on that but personally I felt I didn’t fall out of form, any time I played, I thought I played well so it was one of those ones where it wasn’t in my hands so I couldn’t really blame myself which was probably a positive,” he said.

“And I just had to stay positive and when the opportunity to move in the summer came it was something I wanted to do.”

McGrath acknowledged that Ireland made life difficult for themselves at times in Malta, while stressing that it was a tricky game to play in because of the elements.

His focus now is to keep doing well at Dundee United and put himself in the frame for the next gathering.

“They’ve been in a bit of form so we knew it was going to be tough,” he said.

“International football is never easy, no matter who the opponent is. We knew at half-time we had to be patient, we couldn’t get frustrated with ourselves. We had to try to unlock the door a bit better than we had.

“I’m going to have to improve performances at club level and hopefully stay injury free to have a chance (in March) because the squad is big. There are still a few bodies out so you can’t get comfortable. I have to get my club form up in terms of goals and assists and hopefully that will get me in March if I stay injury-free.”