'It's been a good start' - Vera Pauw hails 'professional' Ireland set-up as huge Ukraine clash looms

Vera Pauw has boldly claimed that the Irish senior women’s team is the “most professional” set-up she has ever worked with.

The Dutch woman, who has also coached Scotland, the Netherlands, Russia and South Africa, takes charge of her first game in Tallaght tomorrow evening.

Ireland will seek to follow up their opening Euro 2021 win against Montenegro against Ukraine, who are likely to be their chief rivals for a play-off berth.

"I’ve been impressed with the organisation and staff. It’s the most professional staff I have ever worked with," she said.

"Everything was organised and clear. So it’s been a good start in that respect. And on the field, we’ve been working on several aspects.

"We’ve done a lot in a week, but in small steps so the players aren’t over-loaded. We want to get some key aspects but not too much so that the learning environment is high."

Ireland captain Katie McCabe is pictured prior to an Ireland press conference at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Pauw conceded her side are playing for second-place in their Euro 2021 qualifying group.

Multiple Euro and World champions Germany are odds-on for automatic qualification and Pauw admits that if she feels that a draw against Ukraine in Tallaght tomorrow evening might suit her side, she will play for it.

"It's all about results," said the Dutch woman, who helms her first game in charge of the side following the departure of Colin Bell last summer.

Tom O’Connor was in caretaker charge for the laboured 2-0 win against Montenegro last month.

"This is the national team. We could decide during the game a draw is a good result but we will start going for a win. We always will do that."

"We will do everything we can to win the game," agreed captain, Arsenal star Katie McCabe. "We will set up to get that win but we may have to look at a draw the longer that goes on."

McCabe, along with Denise O’Sullivan, are two of the key play-makers that Pauw is eager to ensure are provided with a platform to ply their wares.

"We’ve been working on more purposeful possession," says the coach. "We need to make sure that every pass has a meaning and that will lead to more pressure going forwards.

"Our culture is all about going 100% but we have identified the creative players too. We need to give them the freedom to operate alongside the players who are disciplined.

"The group has developed in the way we expected. Germany have won two World Cups in the past and eight Euro titles and they are on the rise again.

“They dominated the game against Ukraine. It’s about second-place, let’s be realistic. We are fighting for second and it means we must have positive results against Ukraine. That means we must not lose.

“If we need to go for a draw, we will do that. Then our away game with them is in between the Germany games. So we have some space there because they have lost twice to Germany.”

All 8,000 tickets for tomorrow night’s game have now been sold or claimed by FAI season ticket holders.

Demand has outstripped supply for the game that is set to break the attendance record for the Ireland senior women's team after a joint promotion by the FAI and the 20x20 campaign.

A waiting list is now in operation and all those who may have tickets and cannot attend are urged to email the FAI Ticket Office - customer-relations@fai.ie - to facilitate the redistribution of tickets for this crucial fixture.

"It is very important that anyone who has tickets but now cannot make the game, returns them to us or gives them to someone that will attend," says Pauw.

"Because there are a lot of supporters looking for tickets now and we don’t want to see anyone disappointed, and also we want to have the stadium packed to support the players."

The FAI partnered with the 20x20 campaign to set a new record for the number of people attending a Republic of Ireland women’s senior team game at Tallaght Stadium.

"It’s brilliant that the FAI and 20x20 managed to get this campaign into gear for us because it will really drive us on at crucial times to know there is a big crowd behind us," added McCabe.

Ireland v Ukraine, Tuesday October 8 (kick-off 7.30pm - Live on RTE2)

