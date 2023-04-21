‘It’s all part of football, the good days trump the dark days, I was on such a high and then such a low’

THERE were low days and hard times but after a year on the sidelines due to a serious injury, Savannah McCarthy is hoping for a smooth road ahead with club and country, a path she hopes will lead to the World Cup finals in Australia in July.

Saturday’s clash in the Women’s Premier Division between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium is a big occasion, the first competitive meeting of those old rivals in women’s football. But McCarthy’s big moment came last weekend when she came off the bench to make her Rovers debut, away to Galway United, her first time on the field since she suffered a serious knee injury while on duty - for Galway - 13 months ago.

Getting bedded in with Rovers is the initial goal but her major ambition is to prove her fitness to Vera Pauw and win back her place in the Irish squad and team.

“I only played a few minutes but it was such a big deal as I had that 13 months out,” McCarthy says of the Galway game last week.

“Getting on the pitch was great, there was a lot of hard work in that 13 months and it was maybe even more emotional as it was against my old club, on the very same pitch where I did the injury. It was getting over that fear of how I would be once I did get back so I was delighted to play and now I want to build on it.”

The timing of any injury is never ideal but when she damaged her knee last year, it happened at a phase in her career when it was all going well, as McCarthy had just worked her way back into the Ireland team and had impressed – alongside Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey – in a tight defence in a 1-0 win over Wales in a friendly.

“It was going well all round for me and then it happened, in a game, it was a clash with my own keeper. All my life in football that was always my biggest fear, a serious injury,” she admits.

“It has been really difficult watching the Ireland games on TV. There have been bad days and I am just glad to be over that part. It was one of the worst injuries I could have got. It was a really hard road, I did my ACL, MCL, LCL, there was a lot of damage to the knee.

“Being in the gym all that time was hard, it was tough, when you gave a hard day you just hope you get one bit of improvement that you can take into the next day, when I had setbacks I tried to come back stronger.

“It's all part of football, the good days trump the dark days, I was on such a high and then such a low. I'd had challenges before, but it was horrible to go from the high of playing for Ireland and playing well to that scenario, all of a sudden it's an injury and it's all taken away from you.”

Injury sidelined her for the successful qualification campaign but despite intense competition for the 23-strong World Cup squad, the Rovers player is determined to make it.

“It's my aim to make that squad and make it on that plane. We need to see how the next few weeks go, I need to get games and minutes with Rovers and make sure there's no setback with my knee, it's my dream to get to a World Cup and play in it.”