'It's all or nothing on Wednesday' - Bulgaria now a must-win game for Ireland

A disappointed Darren Randolph concedes that anything but a win in Wednesday's Nations League game at home to Bulgaria will not be good enough after the latest defeat of the Stephen Kenny reign, a 1-0 loss away to Wales as his Republic of Ireland side paid the price for not taking chances.

"It's hugely disappointing," Randolph told Sky Sports after the defeat.

"It's been a trend for the group where we've had chances that we've not taken. We've not been ruthless enough and we end up getting punished for having opportunities and not taking them.

"It's tough to take, a few things that we spoke about before the game happened in the build-up to their goal and how they scored their goal, tracking runners and being organised, they were good on the counter attack, they do break at pace. They've a lot of quality in the final third."

The West Ham keeper says the side simply must win in Dublin against a Bulgaria side who lost to Finland on Sunday. "Yeah, 100 percent, it's a must-win, especially with them losing. It's all or nothing on Wednesday, it's a must win game for us."

