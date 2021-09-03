'It's a proud night for the players' - Stephen Kenny and Matt Doherty relishing the return of Ireland fans

Stephen Kenny is prepared to put Callum Robinson into his side for tomorrow's World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan after the West Brom striker's recovery from Covid-19.

Robinson and Preston's Alan Browne have linked up with the group after missing the defeat to Portugal for pandemic related reasons.

Browne was identified as the close contact of a positive case. Celtic's Liam Scales, who joined the club from Shamrock Rovers last week, has received a first call after the loss of both Dara O'Shea and Nathan Collins to injury.

Kenny has said he will assess the players in training at the Aviva Stadium today, but Robinson is set to be given the green light to play as he was already deemed fit enough to participate with his club on Wednesday.

"He is in contention," said Kenny, "He has had a good pre-season. West Brom have started the season brilliantly. I’ve seen a few of his games live, he’s scored three goals and was unfortunate to be ill for ten days.

"Each situation is different, it is not a collective decision. Alan Browne has had an injury as well as being a close contact, and he has not played in a couple of weeks, but he has had a good start to the season.

"I saw him play for Preston and he started really well for Preston. So we’ll have to see how they train today and come to a conclusion based on that."

Kenny had previously indicated that Browne was a contender to start away to Portugal, but it remains to be seen if his attributes will see him come into the Azerbaijan equation whereas Robinson's goalscoring prowess was missed.

He is an alternative to Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, with Troy Parrott also likely to come into consideration for the middle leg of the triple header.

Shane Long's loss due to Covid-19 weakened Kenny's options and also mystified the manager given the Tipperary man's careful approach to following protocols.

"He plays guitar in his room on his own a lot because of the Covid times," said Kenny. "He's a very careful person, always has the mask on, he's a family man.

“The virus doesn't discriminate – we've had a player who's got it over the last couple of weeks who actually was double-vaccinated, so sometimes it's hard to believe."

Kenny has warned against underestimating Azerbaijan with tomorrow's opponents also on zero points from three games.

He has promised a high intensity display, and the expectation he will freshen up the squad comes from experience.

The manager has acknowledged mistakes were made in March when he asked a number of players short of match sharpness to play at home to Luxembourg just three days after a gut wrenching loss in Serbia.

The Dubliner is also hopeful that the presence of a home crowd will naturally raise the tempo.

"It's a proud night for the players," he said. "We’ve seen a high number of players make their competitive international debut in empty stadia, with echoes where you can hear the voice of players. It’s not comparable, it just isn’t.

"All of the players’ families, they have been part of their football journey, in their lives, which isn’t always an upward curve, there’s ups and downs. Then their son/brother/friend/grandson gets the chance to play for Ireland and they can’t go. So for them to get there is really special and to see their families witness the players playing, it’s very proud.

Meanwhile, Matt Doherty believes that the return of a crowd to see Ireland play for the first time in almost two years will help Stephen Kenny's side in their battles with Azerbaijan and Serbia.

All four games played at home under Stephen Kenny's reign have been played behind closed doors, with some fans in place only for games away to Andorra, Hungary and the midweek test in Portugal. Lansdowne Road will have a 50% capacity, 25,000 fans, for the games against Azerbaijan (Saturday) and Serbia (Tuesday) and Doherty is eager to see the supporters back.

"Just for me on a personal level, I really, really needed the crowd back," the Tottenham man said.

"My game changes a little bit when the fans are there. I feel like I’m able to go to a different level of performance and I’m sure that’s the same for almost everyone really. It will make a big difference. I know it’s not a full stadium but however many are there it will make a positive difference for us."

Doherty, who says he has recovered from the illness which dogged him during the 2-1 loss in Portugal, was critical of the side in their tame defeat to England last year but he insists the display in Portugal is a sign of the team's progress.

"To be honest, there has been a bit of growth because the way we were trying to play, on Wednesday it all came to the front," Doherty said.

"Our confidence on the ball, our confidence in our ability, our confidence in our shape. Everything looked solid and we looked like a dangerous team.

"We looked like we could cause problems every time we broke forwards, we were calm on the ball and even calm out of possession where we didn’t lose our heads. We didn’t lose shape much at all. So that is progression over the games. We seem to be looking better, we seem to be more of a threat each time we go forward so even though we lost the game we take a lot of confidence from that performance."

Three games in six days, the second match coming after a defeat, is a challenge but Doherty feels the Portugal loss can be put to bed.

"We’re all used to playing games with quick turnaround at domestic level so I don’t think that’s too much of a problem," says Doherty.

"We’re obviously still very disappointed and it is difficult to get out of your head. We feel that we obviously deserved to win the game. I know some stats might say that they got off a lot of attempts on goal but I felt like we were restricting them to long-range efforts.



"It is difficult and it does hurt. When you are sitting in your room at night you do think about it and we had five minutes to hold out. I guess the worst thing is that we actually lost. It’s okay for them to score but you still think that, ‘okay, we drew, that’s fine, they scored at the end’. But to concede twice does hurt a lot."