‘It’s a pretty straightforward answer’ – Josh Cullen gives full backing to new contract for Stephen Kenny

Josh Cullen, right, and Jason Knight following an Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Josh Cullen believes the decision around Stephen Kenny's future should be 'straightforward' for the FAI with the Anderlecht player certain that his retention would be the popular call in the dressing room.

The FAI are set to make a call on Kenny's long term future in the World Cup campaign review that will follow this week's double-header with Portugal and Luxembourg.

October's victories have put Kenny in a strong position and there's a feeling that he just needs to avoid a disaster in Luxembourg on Sunday to be safe, although his case would naturally be strengthened by a strong showing against Portugal in front of a full house on Thursday.

Players are unlikely to offer anything other than an endorsement when asked in a press conference, but Cullen embraced a question on Kenny's status by giving a full response around his approach which he feels would reflect a dressing room view.

"For me, 100 percent," said Cullen, when asked if the FAI should back their man.

"I think as I mentioned before the progression that the team has shown over the last year or so, working together has been really enjoyable, I probably speak on behalf of all of the lads that we’re fully behind the manager and believe in what he’s trying to do.

"We’re enjoying the style of football we’re playing and we’re starting to see the rewards results-wise, from the performances we’ve been putting in.

"For me, it’s a pretty straightforward answer, yeah 100 percent, I want the manager to stay."

Derby midfielder Jason Knight said he is on the same page as Cullen when presented with the same query.

"I’d just echo what Josh said, absolutely the same," said the Dubliner.

"On a personal level as well, he’s given me my chance, obviously with the U-21s and he’s brought me up and given me eight senior caps so far. I’m grateful for that and I want to see him continue and hopefully me continue underneath him."