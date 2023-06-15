‘It’s a must-win for both of us’ – Greece manager Gus Poyet piles on pressure ahead of Ireland showdown

Greece manager Gus Poyet has ramped up the pressure ahead of their game at home to Ireland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers tomorrow night by admitting that a loss for either side would all but end their hope of automatic qualification.

The Greeks are ahead of Ireland in the table thanks to the win already banked at home to Gibraltar, but they face a defining four days with qualifiers at home to Ireland and away to France.

And even at this early stage in the campaign, former Chelsea and Tottenham star Poyet, who has identified Brighton man Evan Ferguson as a big threat to his defenders, concedes that defeat could be fatal.

“The reality for both of us is if we don’t win tomorrow it’s going to be very difficult to be able to finish second. I think it’s a must-win for both of us. That brings a special situation for the game so early in the group unless you go and beat France and Holland," Poyet said.

“But, realistically, for both national teams this is a very important game. We are preparing expecting a different kind of approach from the team [from Ireland’s display against France] because they need to go for the win like us. It is a key game for both.”

Due to their success in the Nations League, Greece are assured of a playoff place for Euro 2024 if they don’t finish in the top two in the group, and Poyet admits that having this advantage over Ireland puts more pressure on Stephen Kenny’s outfit.

"Not to put pressure on Ireland myself, I will say that we have a back-up. We have the possibility of another way, and that will give us the freedom to play a little more, to get forward and win the game but there is no drama if we lose the game because we have the other opportunity,” Poyet added.

"Sometimes when you play for the points, ‘we might win this game, we might draw here’, but where we are now, we can play every game to win. If we qualify it would be an incredible achievement, and if not we prepare better for the play-off game in March.”

Ex-Brighton boss Poyet had previously told Independent.ie that his former club would “hate him” for saying that teen star Ferguson was destined to play for a bigger club and is is aware of the threat posed by the Meath native.

“He is at the right club for sure, I think it is a great step," he says of Ferguson. “I always say that when a player is able to perform at the level he has in the Premier League at his age, then he is a special player. Normally when you are at a club you see potential in certain players and you are thinking about putting him in but you are always worried as a coach whether he is going to be able to deal with the power and the intensity and he has been incredible.

"When Roberto De Zerbi is playing him week in, week out when he is fit, he has shown that he can do it. So it is a little bit of work for our defenders and plenty of attention to him.”

The Uruguayan, appointed as manager of Greece last year, admitted that the bond between the Greek side and the nation, firmed up with their Euro 2004 success in Portugal, was shattered by recent failures and their inability to qualify for a major finals since the 2014 World Cup, and he sees Euro 2024 qualification as the only way to cement that again.

"Here there was an incredible connection in 2004 between that team that won the Euros and the fans, the whole country, it was extended over the years with the team qualifying for every big tournament," Poyet said.

“Unfortunately after 2014 we were not able to qualify any more and naturally it started to have a distance between the team and the fans, which is not the real Greece, the real supporter that we are used to seeing when you see a game here. I put myself in a position before asking or trying to bring that back, you need to win, asking is easy but you need to do your homework and winning the Nations League was a big step in bringing that together.

"Tomorrow will it be better? We don't know yet, but to have that connection again we need to qualify for the Euros.”

Meanwhile, Greece defender George Baldock has identified his Sheffield United team-mate John Egan as one of the main threats to their Euro 2024 hopes in Friday’s qualifier in Athens.

Baldock (30) was a late arrival to international football, called up once it was known he had a Greek grandmother. He has played with Egan on a weekly basis for some time so he knows how strong Egan – who has scored three times in his 32 appearances for Ireland – is in the air.

"John is a great friend of mine. He spent a lot of the season as captain when Billy Sharp wasn’t available. He’s a fantastic leader and person, first and foremost,” Baldock says.

“He’s a danger from set-pieces. He must have a magnet on his head to attract the ball from set-pieces. We have to worry about it.”

The Blades man spoke of his pride in joining the ranks with Greece through the granny rule.

“Anyone that knows me knows how proud I am to play for this great country. My late grandmother was fully Greek. She came over to the country [England] with my grandfather and that was my route into the national side. I’m fully honoured to wear the jersey and have thoroughly enjoyed it so far,” he added.