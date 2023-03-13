‘It’s a great day for Irish football’ – Colin O’Brien hails Ireland U17s after qualifying for Euro finals

The Ireland U17 squad celebrate qualifying for the European Championship finals after their win over Cyprus. Photo: FAI

Ireland Under-17 team boss Colin O’Brien has hailed his “super squad” as they came up with the dramatic win to seal qualification for the European Championship finals.

The Republic became the first side to qualify for the finals, to be held in Hungary in May, as they secured a 3-2 win against qualifying tournament hosts Cyprus, Bohemians man Nickson Okuson with the goal in injury time, just moments after the Dubliner had come on as a sub.

A draw may have been enough for Ireland to go through but the win made sure and Cork-born coach O’Brien paid tribute not only to his players but the clubs and coaches who helped get them to this stage.

“The players have had a huge education when it comes to tournament football. They’ve played tough opposition, they’ve played with 10 men, against 10 men and they’ve had to deal with swings in momentum in a game. They’ve done their clubs proud and the clubs must take credit for their development,” said O’Brien.

“They’re a super squad, I felt like we were the strongest squad here.

"It’s a great day for Irish football, for Irish youth football and it goes to show just how much talent we have in this country - that's players and coaches.

"I want to thank the players and the staff for their hard work, they’ve been excellent.”