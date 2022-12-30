‘It's a generational thing when you’re judging players but Pele just played the game better than anyone’ – Liam Brady

HE played against Diego Maradona in the Italian league in the 1980s, and watched Lionel Messi dozens of times in his role as a TV analyst.

But for Liam Brady, there's no doubt that Pele was indeed the greatest footballer of all time. Brady (66) never got to play against Pele or even see him in the flesh, Brady admitting he was too young to properly enjoy Pele's World Cup feats in 1958 and 1962, though the pair did get to meet a couple of times and the Dubliner says he was "in awe" of the Brazilian when Pele turned up to an Ireland team training session in Dublin in 1979.

"The king of football has passed. It was very sad news even though it was expected, I had been following the news," Brady told RTE radio today.

"He was the best, in my opinion. It's a generational thing when you are judging players. I was lucky enough to see him play, though not live. In '58 I was too young and in '62 I was only six so I don't really recall them. In '66 he played in the World Cup in England and got kicked out of it, Brazil were out of the competition in the qualifying rounds and we never got an opportunity to see him. But in 1970 in Mexico he was absolutely brilliant, he stamped his mark then as the greatest player to ever play the game.

"He just played the game better than anyone. I have watched some clips, I watched a Netflix series recently, not only could he score goals, he could score any kind of goal, he could dribble, he could head the ball, shoot from distance. But he was also unselfish,. if a player was in a better position than he was. He was just out of this world, Maradona followed after him in another generation and we've just had Messi win the World Cup. It's a difficult argument, who was the greatest player but in my opinion he was, as I was lucky enough to see him.

"He put Brazil on the map as a nation, his football put Brazil on the map.

Brady was honoured to meet Pele on that Dublin visit to John Giles' Ireland side in '79 and later on, Brady got to meet Pele again on the Wembley stage. "Myself and Paul McGrath were picked to play for the Football League against the Rest of the World for the Football League centenary, Pele was the guest of honour and he came over to shake our hands before the game.”