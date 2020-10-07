'It'll be a very different performance to the previous camp' - Matt Doherty says Kenny's philosophy taking hold

Matt Doherty says the Ireland squad will be able to "take the game by the scruff of the neck" away to Slovakia in the Euro 2020 playoff tomorrow and deliver an improvement on last month's displays in the Nations League.

Stephen Kenny's side took just one point from two games, against Bulgaria and Finland. A lack of preparation time and the fact that key players - including Doherty - - had just completed major transfers before the first bout of international activity in 2020 was used to explain the flatness of those performances.

Doherty, certain to start at right back as captain Seamus Coleman is injured, thus ending any debate over the Doherty/Coleman conundrum, says the squad are fitter and shaper as they prepare to take on Slovakia.

"The difference is now that we're all mentally tuned in, we're mentally switched on, we're physically in the right place in terms of our fitness, our stamina, the energy in our bodies, just because we're all in season and that makes a huge difference," Doherty said today.

“Last time I checked a lot of the lads were playing regular games so it will be a very different performance tomorrow to the previous camp. There was many reasons why the games were the way they were last time. I don't think we'll be getting that type of performance again.

"The first camp was a bit difficult. A lot of us came in with no training, really. I know a few people might have had a few training sessions, a few games. Myself, I had absolutely nothing at all going into the games. Playing 90 minutes, you're absolutely shattered afterwards.

"It's difficult to judge on that when we went in there with hardly any time at all. It's not going to happen overnight. It'll take a few more training sessions to get the philosophy across. It's already starting to come across in training. Hopefully, it'll click for us tomorrow night, but things aren't going to be drastic over that first camp. That first camp, there were a lot of factors to take into account on that one - the lack of game time, training and the lack of time together."

Now, a month on, Doherty says Kenny has given them clear instructions on how to beat the Slovaks.

“Look, we obviously have a game-plan, a way that we want to play, a way that we want to press, we want to defend, a way we want to attack, but a the end of the day, once you're going forward, you've got to let people's natural ability and talent kind of take over," he said.

“We obviously have patterns of play, but if someone wants to do something special and take a few people on and put the ball in the net, you're obviously not going to say no.

“I think what he means in terms of taking responsibility is maybe don't pass it to somebody and let the ball go out wide and get a cross in that way, maybe take responsibility by beating a man and getting a shot off. I think it's more stuff like that he means by taking responsibility.

“And also, just defensively, taking responsibility in terms of getting everybody in line, communicating between each other, making sure people are doing their jobs in front of you. Obviously, as defenders, we can see the game in front of us, so a lot of it is just communicating with people and just backing each other. Whenever a ball is played backwards, make the right decision, back a player to pick you out, so there a lot of ways players can take responsibility on the pitch.

"And I hope that that is the case tomorrow, that we all take the game by the scruff of the neck and show people that we can actually beat them."

Online Editors