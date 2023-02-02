Italy up again for Ireland after tough U21 European qualifying draw

Ireland’s U-21 side face more battles with Italy if they are to qualify for the European Championship finals in 2025 with other games against Norway, Turkey, Latvia and San Marino

The draw was made today at UEFA HQ in Switzerland for the 2025 finals, which will be held in Slovakia. The qualifiers kick off next month and run until November 2024, with 15 teams qualifying.

Ireland played Italy in the most recent qualifying campaign but found it tough, with a 2-0 win for Italy in Dublin and a 4-1 loss away from home.

The sides also met in the qualifiers for Euro 2021, Italy winning 2-0 at home with Caoimhin Kelleher keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw in Dublin. Ireland’s only win in competitive games against Italy at this level was in 2012, Noel King’s side winning 4-2 in Italy.

That campaign also pitted Ireland against Turkey, the Turks winning home and away. Ireland have never played San Marino at U-21 level and last played Latvia in 1995, when Alan Moore scored the only goal of the game.

Ireland have never qualified at U-21 level and came closest in the most recent campaign where Jim Crawford’s side reached the playoff stage but lost to Israel on penalties.

Crawford recently signed a new contract and he will go into the new campaign without stalwarts like Lee O’Connor and Connor Coventry, who are now overage.