Italia 90 scenes revisited as Ireland fans pay tribute to Jack Charlton at Walkinstown Roundabout

Irish fans pay tribute to Jack Charlton at the Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin. Picture credit: Mark Condren.

Just like during Italia 90, the Walkinstown Roundabout was a place of celebration today as Irish fans paid tribute to Jack Charlton on the day of his funeral.

The English World Cup winner and legendary Ireland manager's funeral took place in the UK today, but Charlton was commemorated in style in Ireland too. At 12.30pm, radio stations across the country played the iconic Italia 90 anthem 'Put 'Em Under Pressure', while the Walkinstown Roundabout, where Ireland fans celebrated 30 years ago, saw people turn out to pay their respects.

Charlton enjoyed great success during ten years in charge of the national team, guiding Ireland to our first ever major tournament at Euro 88 as well as two World Cups, in Italy (1990) and USA (1994).

Charlton stepped down as manager in 1996 after losing to the Netherlands in a Euro 96 playoff, but continued to visit Ireland over the ensuing years, and was particularly fond of fishing on the west coast.

The former England centre-back made 773 appearances for Leeds between 1953 and 1973, winning a league title alongside John Giles for the club.

As well as the scenes in Ireland, fans lined the streets of Charlton's hometown of Ashington in England to say goodbye to the football legend.

Fans wearing Leeds shirts, Newcastle tops, Ireland strips and replica kits from his local side Ashington mingled together, waiting for a chance to pay their final respects to a local hero.

Applause and cheers broke out in honour of Charlton, who never forgot his roots and lived in the north-east.

Well-wishers threw flowers on the hearse as it passed slowly through the town where he and his younger brother Sir Bobby honed their football skills.

A floral tribute from Sir Bobby, 82, and his wife Norma was placed next to the coffin, saying: 'Rest in peace Jack, sending our deepest sympathy', but he was not seen travelling through Ashington.

The procession slowed as it passed close to 114 Beatrice Street, where the Charltons played for countless hours in the back lane, and the park where 'Big Jack' learned the art of defending.

Irishman Patrick Wilson was stood in Ashington town centre with his family to pay his respects.

The 68-year-old civil engineer, who is originally from Rahugh, Co Westmeath, but now lives in Longframlington, Northumberland, said: "We look at him as a humble person, a man for the people.

"He was a simple sort of person with no airs or graces. Everyone was the same in Jack's eyes."

Charlton's coffin was draped by England and Republic of Ireland scarves.

Floral tributes in the hearse included a football and a red England shirt with 'Jackie 5' on it.

The cortege stopped in Ashington and the pallbearer, accompanied by a Northumberland piper, walked in front of the cars for a couple of hundred yards.

Former England cricketer Steve Harmison, also from Ashington, was among those paying his respects with all generations present.

Peter Mather, a 68-year-old semi-retired bricklayer, stood with a sign saying 'Howay Wor Jack' and said: "I never normally wear a cap but I've got one on today out of respect to Jack."

A young boy nearby had 'Wor 9 Jack' painted on his back and others held up 'RIP Jack' signs with England flags on them.

Leeds fan Kevin Coe, 51, and his son Ellis, six, were on the route of the funeral procession.

Referring to a 1971 documentary showing Charlton's home life in Ashington, Coe said: "He just seems to have been a regular guy.

"He was still going out to the clubs, involved in whippet racing. It sums up this area."

Peter Cowans, 64, decorated the outside of his Ashington home with flags in honour of Charlton.

The former policeman said: "He was a lovely fella, not just a football legend, but a real gentleman too."

Charlton was a constant of the successful Don Revie Leeds sides of the 1960s and early 1970s, but he was almost 30 before making his England debut in 1965.

However, he timed his arrival on the international scene perfectly and was part of the only England side to win the World Cup, when West Germany were beaten 4-2 at Wembley in 1966.

Charlton later managed Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle, but it was with the the Republic that he enjoyed his greatest success and became a national hero for the second time.

After his death, his family said in a statement: "He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

A private family service was held at Newcastle's West Road Crematorium on Tuesday afternoon with a limited number of mourners due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

