Minister For Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has again called on the FAI to rethink the appointment of Noel Mooney on a short-term basis - and suggested that the restoration of state funding could be affected by the government's unhappiness with the move.

'It would fracture relations further' - Shane Ross repeats call for FAI to 'change their mind' on Mooney appointment

Ex-FAI employee Mooney has been seconded to Ireland for six months by UEFA and he will effectively be operating as the interim boss of the Association when he arrives on Monday.

Ross has been a vocal critic of the idea, and is also unhappy with suggestions that members of the current FAI board might seek re-election in July.

A stakeholders forum convened in Dublin today, which has been attended by a range of people across Irish football, including current FAI staff and board members.

Before the event, he repeated his belief that the FAI should think again after the Mooney move.

"The appointment of Noel Mooney doesn’t seem to us to be consistent with the drive for reform and new independent faces," he said.

"We’re very keen that funding should be restored as soon as possible. How far away we are is up to the FAI. If they get their corporate governance in order, funding will be restored.

"It doesn’t help matters, Noel Mooney being appointed, of course it doesn’t. That’s a decision which the FAI has certainly provisionally made. Hopefully it’s one they’ll change their mind on.

"We had a meeting with the FAI last week and we asked them to reconsider. I hope that they are reconsidering that at the moment because it would fracture relations further if they did take a step back.

"The board of the FAI wrote to Minister (Brendan) Griffin and me a few weeks ago and said they were going to step down and as far as I’m concerned that is still the situation - and that is what we would expect of them."

Speaking in his opening address at Mansion House, Ross said that there is need to rebuild trust.

"There's a window of opportunity that we hope to seize," he said. "We want to see that morale is raised today. We are here again to listen

"We want to see transparency. We want to see new people (on the board). We want to see people from the grassroots, from the volunteers, from the supporters. We want to see some of the fans and maybe the staff who have done fantastic work for the FAI, recognised in a much more tangible way. It is our wish to restore funding as soon as possible to the FAI."

Online Editors