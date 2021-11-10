‘It would be naive to do that’ – Stephen Kenny insists Ireland’s focus can’t just be on Cristiano Ronaldo

Kenny says it would be "naive" of his Ireland side to put all their focus on Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo in tomorrow's World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Dublin.

Portugal travelled to Ireland without Manchester City man Bernardo Silva, who remained behind in Lisbon for treatment on a muscle injury which prevented him from training for two days running, as Portugal's focus is very much on Sunday's test at home to Serbia, the game which will decide the outcome of the group.

Kenny has injury problems of his own, with Jayson Molumby to miss out due to a hamstring injury while an Achilles issue leaves defender Andrew Omomabidele doubtful, Burnley man Nathan Collins ready to step in if Omomabidele fails a fitness test. Seamus Coleman may also be rested to keep him fresh for the challenge away to Luxembourg on Sunday.

Ronaldo, who had failed to score in his first two meetings with Ireland for Portugal, netted both goals to give Portugal a 2-1 win at home to Ireland in September, and while the Old Trafford hero clearly poses a threat, Kenny insists his game plan is not focused on one man.

"They have a lot of good players so we're not facing one player, it would be naive to do that as they can punish you from so many areas," says Kenny.

"We're not perfect and we know there are loads of areas where we can improve. We know Portugal are a world class team and have exceptional players so you can’t predict anything.

"The players have trained very well and have applied themselves brilliantly, their attitude has been absolutely excellent. We know that Portugal have quality in every position so we are going to have to play above ourselves, and to get the level of performance that we require, we have to play to our full potential and we will try to do that," added Kenny, eager to play in front of a full house in Dublin for the first time in his reign.

"Portugal are a world class team, previous European champions, Nations League holders. They have players who played in the Champions League final and so forth. We are at home, we have a lot of good players ourselves, and we are evolving as a team, you see the progression of the team, and see the team evolving in front of your eyes every game we play. And you see the improvement, so we’re excited about the game," he said.

"It is 14 months since my first match in September and we had a year of empty stadiums, it was a bit soulless when it’s empty like that, and when you go to 25000, it’s such a difference, in September with 27,000, and 52,000 for this game, it’s amazing.

"It’s the first game since restrictions were lifted. We are very enthused by that, excited by that, and the players are motivated by that and they deserve to feel the affection of the support as they have been showing their talent over the past couple of windows. And the connection between the team and the supporters and we want to see that continue to grow."

Kenny says he has faith in Burnley man Collins to fill in for Omomabidele if needed.

"Nathan has done very well and is certainly in contention. It’s an area where we have three emerging players in that position and it’s great for the future with Dara O’Shea, who got injured, and Andrew Omobamidele has been brilliant so far and has looked so natural, which is great to see," he said.