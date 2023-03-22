IT’S unlikely that the debrief of this friendly with Latvia will eat into the preparation time for the real business of this March double-header for Ireland.

But it was a strange game, with Evan Ferguson delivering the moment that everyone was waiting for without quite doing enough to hog the headlines.

In the end, new caps Will Smallbone and Mikey Johnston were possibly more effective when it came to providing moments to get fans off their seat.

If the big pre-match talking point centred around how Ferguson might be accommodated in this side, the question of where Smallbone might sit in it going forward is a debate spinning out of it. However, it would be dangerous to draw conclusions from this unconvincing display.

The extent to which the pattern of this encounter can be analysed with a view to the showdown with the French is debatable. For all the focus on the new men on the pitch, there were sloppy phases that delivered a reminder of who was missing. Yet there was an absence of that real competitive edge and meaning. France will naturally ask a completely different set of questions.

Large parts of this encounter were played out to the sound of punters having a chat as the Irish back three were given ample time to stroke the ball around. There’ll be no such luxury against a team with Kylian Mbappe sniffing around, but that will also completely change the dynamic further up the park.

Kenny’s decision to go with a partnership of Ferguson and Michael Obafemi could be described as bold but he will now have to consider whether he can do that against a better side.

Certainly, the most interesting aspect of the Brighton teenager’s display was the extent to which he functioned as a link between midfield and attack, a version of the role usually filled by Troy Parrott.

Obafemi and later Chiedozie Ogbene spent more time hanging on the shoulder of the opposition defensive line, although there was a degree of rotation in movements – even moreso when Johnston was sprung from the bench.

Ireland have looked more comfortable as a counter-attacking side under Kenny and he will have to figure out where Ferguson sits into that. If he wants the pace of Obafemi or Ogbene as a threat going the other way, then the 18-year-old will be doing a lot of work outside the box.

The first half was an odd affair, with sparky moments interspersed with spells that were as patchy and stodgy as the slow surface.

Ireland were two goals ahead by the midpoint of the first half and yet there wasn’t really a sense that the team was purring.

There was excellent build-up play from deep to lay the wheels in motion for the second goal, Ferguson’s landmark moment, but there were also laboured passages which proved ominous in the context of what followed.

Latvia looked so poor in the opening exchanges that it almost seemed to lull Ireland into a false sense of security,

Smallbone was given ample time to drift to the right side to link up with Matt Doherty, the captain for the evening, and this avenue provided the opening goal, with the Stoke player instinctively crossing for Callum O’Dowda.

When Ferguson doubled the advantage, Ireland were in cruise control without really being plugged in.

This team does have a remarkable knack of conceding goals from distance and there was no sense of imminent danger when Doherty was dispossessed inside his own half. Yet Caoimhín Kelleher was picking the ball out of the net seconds later, the fans relaxed enough about what they were watching to grant Roberts Uldrikis a generous round of applause.

But the worrying thing for Kenny is that similar to the Armenia match in September, there was a noticeable loss of composure in response to the setback.

Panic set in when Latvia attacked the area and it was typical that the second long-range goal came from Dara O’Shea and Callum O’Dowda going for the same ball, thus facilitating another strike from distance. Kelleher was poor for it, and it’s certain the match-sharp Gavin Bazunu will be between the sticks for the French but the inquest has to go beyond the Liverpool ’keeper.

The warning signs were there minutes earlier when Alan Browne got into a muddle outside his own area. Jayson Molumby is more likely to be a disrupter against the French and the calm of Josh Cullen was sorely missed.

Nathan Collins will be the long-term leader of this Irish team in central defence but John Egan will surely step in to become the senior member of the back three on Monday.

It was no surprise to see him introduced after an uninspiring opening to the second half, with Collins shifting right to bring the likely French trio together.

That sub slipped under the radar because of the impact of the other two new introductions, with Johnston delivering what Kenny promised by showing an ability to dribble at pace and cause problems - ​Latvia generously dropping off to allow his effort strike the post and fellow newcomer Ogbene capitalising on the messy afters.

It was enough for a win with man-of-the-match Smallbone reverting to a deeper role after the reshuffle.

He’s going to be an important player for Ireland this year, but the tone of it will be dictated by what comes next.