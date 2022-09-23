Aaron Connolly says his starring role for the Ireland U21 side shows that his career's not finished and that his desire to play for his country is as strong as ever.

Capped eight times at senior level, the Galway native has not made the senior squad in recent times, omitted due to injury and loss of form, and when he was overlooked by Stephen Kenny for this week's Nations League series, U21 boss Jim Crawford was happy to call on the forward, on loan to Serbie B side Venezia from Brighton, where he had also fallen out of favour.

And Connolly, disappointed to not score in the 1-1 draw, says his display against Israel was his statement of intent after his attitude and dedication were questioned.

"Hopefully people can see that I am hungrier than ever to play for Ireland. When the chance came to play in a game like that I couldn’t say no. I’m hungrier than ever to put on a green shirt at any level now, just hungry to kick on again and rebuild my career and probably show some people that I am not done yet," Connolly said, brushing off criticism.

Expand Close Evan Ferguson of Ireland U21s celebrates with teammate Conor Coventry after scoring their side's first goal during the European U21 Championship play-off first leg at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Evan Ferguson of Ireland U21s celebrates with teammate Conor Coventry after scoring their side's first goal during the European U21 Championship play-off first leg at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"I don’t really listen to it. It makes no difference to my life. The things that matter are the managers I play under, and I’ll let youse write what you want about me because I don’t really have any interest in it, to be honest with you."

Back in the U21 squad for the first time since 2019, he says it was easy to fit back in.

"All the boys are top lads, it was easy when I walked in. I knew them all from previously, it was a good group of lads. You can see from the way we performed together, off the pitch we’re just as tight as on the pitch," he said.

"It’s a top group, it will be disappointing if we don’t see the job through," he added, as Connolly says his game has come on since his loan move to Venezia.

Read More

Connolly says his starring role for the Ireland U21 side shows that his career's not finished and that his desire to play for his country is as strong as ever, " he added, as Connolly says his game has come on since his loan move to Venezia.

Expand Close 23 September 2022; Aaron Connolly of Republic of Ireland shoots at goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship play-off first leg match between Republic of Ireland and Israel at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 23 September 2022; Aaron Connolly of Republic of Ireland shoots at goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship play-off first leg match between Republic of Ireland and Israel at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

"The whole experience is good, it is different, if I wanted to stay with the same culture I would have just gone to the Championship, maybe, and stayed in England.

"But I wanted to try something different and it rejuvenated me which is what I wanted in my career.

"I feel really good, obviously I am a little bit disappointed with the result because I thought we dominated the game probably in both the first and second half, probably for 80 minutes, and the little ten-minute spells which I thought we seen out well at times but obviously we got hit with a little sucker punch before half-time.

"Credit to the boys we didn’t let it derail us in the second half and we came back out, there was a little spell at the start of the second half where they had a bit of the ball, but the quality of the boys showed and obviously we got back in it with the goal and we are going to take a lot of confidence from that going to the second leg."