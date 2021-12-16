‘It will be an interesting fight’ – Ukraine boss relishing Ireland battle in Nations League

Ukraine’s manager Oleksandr Petrakov has challenged his side to justify their status as favourites for the Nations League group which includes Ireland by winning the group.

Ukraine were drawn with Ireland, Scotland and Armenia, and as the highest-ranked side in the four-team group, Andrii Shevchenko's successor is eager for his team to win outright.

"We have never played the Irish national team. Our team will meet Scotland in the semi-finals of the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup, and we have not seen Armenia for a long time," Ukraine coach Petrakov said.

"There the team has changed a lot. They successfully started qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, then, however, something went wrong. I think it will be an interesting fight. But if we want to return to League A, we need to win this group."

Armenia's Spanish-born coach has already marked out Ukraine as favourites.

"We are in a very strong group, which has a team that played in the last tournament in League A. The fact that we will compete with such teams means that we are progressing and have the appropriate level," Joaquin Caparros said of his Armenia outfit.

"Our opponents are physically well-prepared teams with many players with good technique,” he said.

"We must try to be competitive, to fight for victory in every match. The favourite of the group, of course, is Ukraine, but Ireland and Scotland are also experienced and skilled teams."