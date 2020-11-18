'It wasn't meant to be on this occasion' - Dundalk's Michael Duffy reveals paperwork issue prevented Ireland call

Dundalk winger Michael Duffy says he was "unfortunate" to miss out on a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad this week but the Derry native hopes to have his paperwork cleared in time for inclusion next time around.

Stephen Kenny, who managed Duffy at Dundalk, is an admirer of Duffy and, after late call-ups for home-based pair Aaron McEneff and Graham Burke, had hoped to include Duffy, who played underage for Northern Ireland, in his squad for the Nations League clash with Bulgaria. But the paperwork needed to formalise Duffy's switch to the FAI from the IFA has not been completed so he missed out.

“It’s just unfortunate. Obviously, I would have loved to have been involved as it’s a big aim for me and for everyone at the club to represent their country," Duffy told dundalkfc.com.

“It’s good that Stephen has acknowledged me and that I’m in his thoughts, at least,” he added.

“He knows the league very well and knows players he can trust. I’m happy that he has been looking at me and wanted to bring me in. It just wasn’t meant to be on this occasion but, hopefully, it’s sorted for the future and if it happens again I’ll be ready.”

Shamrock Rovers man McEneff, who also played at youth level for Northern Ireland, revealed that his clearance from FIFA to join up with the Republic only came through two weeks ago.

