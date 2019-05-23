'It wasn't good enough' - Seamus Coleman still hurting from Everton's stunning FA Cup defeat to Millwall

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman admits his Everton team-mates are still hurting from their shock FA Cup defeat to Millwall and says it's time the Merseyside club ended their trophy famine.

The Toffees finished in eighth place in the Premier League, the same as the previous season but they did gain five more points.

But the loss to Championship side Millwall was hard to take. "You would still probably come out of the season saying, yes, we finished strongly, but not as good as we would have liked, the big one being, for me, going out to Millwall in the cup," Coleman said from the Ireland training camp in Portugal today.

"That wasn't good enough, definitely not good enough for an Everton team. From us at the time as players, it wasn't good enough and that kind of hurts for a while. You don't just forget about about things like that overnight because the club needs to win something and it's capable of winning something.

"But the way we finished the season definitely gives you hope and belief that we can carry that on going forward. That's the aim now for us as players.

"The manager is doing his job, but us as players, we need to take that pressure and take it on our shoulders and when the going is getting tough, make sure that we stand up and do what we have been doing in the last few months when maybe there wasn't as much pressure."

Online Editors