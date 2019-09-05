Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic claimed that Ireland’s equalising goal should have been rubbed off for an offside offence as he bemoaned a slew of missed chances for his side in the Aviva.

'It was two points dropped, it wasn't a deserved draw' - Switzerland boss not happy with 'offside' Ireland goal

"Maybe there was an offside in the build-up to their goal but we need to concentrate for 90 minutes," said the manager, who refused to admit his side have a mental problem after once more failing to hold on to a lead following dramatic draws against Portugal and Denmark in recent months.

"It was two points dropped. If we win, we are nearly 50% there. But we know if we can get another four points, it should be okay.

"Ireland still need to come to Switzerland to win. We know there are no easy opponents but we are still on track to qualify.

"The way we conceded was not necessarily similar to those other games, we were more compact this time and we just need not to be pushed back in our own half.

"It wasn’t a deserved draw after we gave away the lead. It was a positive performance, we dominated the game but in the first-half we committed a few errors, we slipped a few times when we were in on goal.

"We had chances but couldn’t get the final pass. We had a lot of possession and a lot of shots and there was not much missing. Ireland started pressing high after 30 minutes.

"After we went 1-0 up, we pressed high but Ireland scored the goal when we were in possession."

