Ireland's Adam Idah and Conor Hourihane take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign to a chorus of boos before the friendly against Hungary at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium, Budapest

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says it was "incomprehensible" that Hungary fans booed the Republic of Ireland players over their decision to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before Tuesday's scoreless draw in Budapest.

And the Irish boss believes there are reasons to be concerned on the issue in the short-term with Hungary due to host four games at the finals, with echoes of some England supporters booing their own players for taking a knee before a friendly game with Romania in Middlesbrough last Sunday.

“I think it was the right decision. I was approached about whether we wanted to take the knee...in fact I approached (FAI official) Barry Gleeson and said it was something we want to do, take the knee, and I think it’s a very important message," Kenny said after the game.

"The fact it was booed is incomprehensible really and it must be damaging for Hungary, with the Euros in Hungary. It’s disappointing and it doesn’t reflect well on Hungary, really, on Hungarian support. It doesn’t reflect well. Our players wanted to do it. It’s important. It’s an important stance and I commend them for taking that stance."

Kenny's squad contained four players of African heritage, including Lagos native Chiedoizie Ogebene, the first Arican-born player to win a senior cap, and he says it was key for them to make their position known, on a night when Gavin Bazunu and Adam Idah started while Ogebene came off the bench.

“Yeah like, obviously three of the young black players are teenagers - Adam Idah, Gavin Bazunu and Andrew Omobamidele - and also Chiedozie Ogbene came on and was excellent when he came on. They all performed brilliantly. Gavin was terrific in goal and Adam was outstanding in the second half, he caused havoc but unfortunately couldn’t score," Kenny said.

"They are well capable of speaking for themselves, they’re educated individuals, they’re very well capable of speaking for themselves but they’re a credit to the Ireland, to the Irish football team, they’re going to be a big part of the Irish football team and we’re very proud they’re part of our team.”

Kenny praised his side for their display against a Hungary side who were on a 10-game unbeaten run.

"It was a tough game, we knew that Hungary had won their Nations League group. We were aware they had qualified for the Euros, beating Iceland. This was a big game for them, going to the Euros, ground packed, so it was always going to be a difficult game. Our players were excellent overall, their commitment and sense of team was very evident," Kenny said.

"It wasn’t a perfect display. In the first half we weren’t as cohesive as I would have liked us to be but we defended really well and obviously John Egan had his header off the bar. In the second half, we were very much a threat on every counter-attack and Adam Idah was very, very dangerous in the second half, as were the other forwards, and we caused a lot of problems."

Shane Duffy added: "It's a difficult time for everyone, we have our stance on it and decided as a nation we were going to do it and we stand by it, everyone has their opinion but hopefully we made the right choice.

"I was delighted to be out back there playing football again, it was another positive result, we keep building and believing in the process, it's another game unbeaten and we need to build on it.

"The gaffer is really flexible, he is trying things, everyone can see we are trying a lot of things, different players and different formations to get ready for the games in September.

"Hopefully it's a positive performance. We could have played better in the first half, we were a bit sloppy at times but they are a good side, they are going to the Euros and we wish them all the best."

Speaking of his own display, after that horrendous season on loan to Cetic, Duffy thanked manager Stephen Kenny for his support.

"It's always tough when you go through a tough spell, most footballers do in some part of their career and I went through it but I have a great manager here who trusts me, I have no complaints about not playing in the team," he said.

"I tried to play my role and help the younger lads, I haven't been playing football so I have total belief and thanks in the manager for giving me a game, first of all, I enjoyed it.

"I forgot was it was like to play football and hopefully that's the bad part over, a little rest and I will be ready to play next season, show everyone how good I am again," Duffy said.

Keepers Gavin Bazunu and Caoimhin Kelleher earned praise for their saves as they each played 45 minutes, with Duffy heaping praise on the young duo.

"We're blessed with them, and Travs (Mark Travers) as well and (Darren) Randolph at home, we are blessed in that position, we can trust every one of them and I'm happy I'm not the manager who is picking them," he added.