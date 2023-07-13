‘It was my last chance to leave no stone unturned’ - Lucy Quinn

Irish forward says being dropped for US tour by Vera Pauw was best thing to happen to her as a player

Maybe it was just because she had never been pushed this hard before. Really pushed.

Sometimes the only way to go forward is when your back is against the wall. Nowhere else to go.

When Lucy Quinn had been ditched from Vera Pauw’s squad to tour the US in April, she knew the devastating consequences of that decision.

A new playing style would be advanced, without her. Novel players, like Marissa Sheva, would be absorbed into a similar role and Ireland’s World Cup plans would be speeding apace.

But then, almost as suddenly as the despair that had drowned her on one day, another unfurled heaving relief when Lily Agg dropped out of the squad and Quinn received the 11th-hour summons.

“I’ve never taken any position for granted but when I didn’t make that one I was absolutely heartbroken,” says the Birmingham City striker in one breath, before then, in another, divining deepest revelation.

“It was one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

​An ever-present since her belated debut in 2021, Quinn had never before faced omission from the manager’s plans.

This moment of truth presented her with a chance to dig deep for a defiance she didn’t always knew existed. Or, if it did, she wasn’t always able to access.

“When I was called in, it was my chance to give one last effort and leave no stone unturned. Maybe the shackles were mentally released. I just had to show my personality.”

Despite the two losses, Quinn’s displays in the US catapulted her back into the position she thought had become familiar for her in the squad. Perhaps too familiar.

“Maybe it was a blessing in disguise and Vera needed to see more from me and I managed to pull more from myself.

“I’m glad it happened that way. I needed to find a way to give more. I’ve had many things slip by me at club level and in other aspects of my career, and I was determined that this was something that I wasn’t going to leave behind.

“Maybe I played better when I’m angry. I try to prove people wrong so perhaps it motivated me. And I want to push on now.

“I’ve gone from wanting to be in the squad to wanting to be in the team. I want to put my best foot forward and put myself in the best position.

“I want to kick on from this. I don’t want to go to a World Cup just to enjoy it. I want to thrive in whatever role I have, keep pushing myself because I really feel I have a whole lot more to give.”

There have been times when it has felt that she has often been far more worried about what she can do for her country, not what her country can do for her.

“I know what I am capable of. I like to think that brings a lot to this team, but sometimes maybe I’m too worried about what the team needs me to do and not showing what I can bring personally.

“So maybe it was nice to have a little bit of freedom in a way, that it was now or never to show what I can bring as an individual.

“I think I managed to do that in moments in that second US game in particular and that has helped massively with getting me on the plane.”

She has had searingly honest conversations with the manager and, buoyed by her late-season surge, is primed to make much more than a squad impact.

Denied a goal within minutes of her debut against Australia, pointedly – her free-kick was deemed to be deflected – she has allowed herself to dream of finding the target on the biggest occasion of them all and even the conceit of a celebration.

“Hopefully,” she smiles. “But I’m sure if I score at the World Cup, I won’t be thinking straight. I don’t know what I’ll do. But maybe if it comes to mind.

“I know it sounds silly but when you’re a kid, you’re running around the garden pretending that you scored in the World Cup.

“But when you’re here, it’s no, I really need to be in the right position if that does happen. There is a lot of visualisation in general in what I’ve got to do.”

Who was it said something about can’t be, can’t see?