'It was important to keep a clean sheet tonight’ – Stephen Kenny focuses on the positives after lacklustre win in Malta

Stephen Kenny said that a clean sheet was the main positive from an underwhelming friendly win in Malta.

Kenny’s side ended the year with a laboured success courtesy of a second half Callum Robinson strike following a bad defensive error from the locals.

It was a struggle for Ireland in front of a small crowd and the manager admitted that the match was far from a ‘classic’, referencing the windy conditions that impacted on a very low key affair a world away from what his side will encounter against France next March.

Kenny felt that Thursday’s defeat to Norway impacted his players physically, although he did make five changes.

“It was important to keep a clean sheet tonight,” said Kenny. “They were two tough games in three days. The Norway game had a high level of intensity and it was a very tactical game, and it really took a lot out of the players I felt.

“No game in international football away from home is easy to win. One of the things about Malta is that they have had an improved record recently, they’ve got some good results recently, so there is a little bit of a resurgence there. There is no doubt that the match itself wasn’t a classic, far from it.

“But we were pleased that we got a clean sheet and there were some good aspects to it. But we have played a lot better and lost.”

Kenny admitted that Chiedozie Ogbene – who came in for the injured Michael Obafemi – is one of the players who might be better suited to a game where Ireland are asked to operate on the counter.

He said that Thursday’s game with Norway also offered insight into how a Callum Robinson and Obafemi partnership should work.

““One of the things we probably learned from the game against Norway, obviously Callum and Michael playing together, they are better maybe as split strikers than twin strikers,” said Kenny.

“They played left and right, as a front two, but they are probably better with Callum playing deeper and Michael threatening the last line from a central area all the time. I feel that we tried it more in the second half of the game and it worked better.

“With today, I think Chiedozie excels in space. He has been a right-winger most of his career and anytime he has played up front for Ireland he has been brilliant as well. But obviously exploiting space is key. He is learning about playing against a low block himself as a forward, so it’s different, it requires different attributes at times. He gave it everything, he gave 100 percent. He has been brilliant for us since he came in.”