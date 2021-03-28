'It was embarrassing' - James Collins insists Ireland players 'must do better next time'

Ireland striker James Collins says the players have to take the blame for the collapse at home to Luxembourg which effectively ended the Republic's World Cup hopes after just two games.

And the Luton Town man admits that "home truths" were spoken in the dressing room after the 1-0 defeat.

"It's a really disappointing night, we went out full of confidence looking to get the win that we really wanted," Collins said after the game, annoyed on a personal level to have missed a chance to put Ireland ahead with the home team's best opportunity of a dreadfully poor game.

"I fully back myself to score the first one and that's on me but the players know that's not good enough, we dust ourselves down and regroup.

"We need to stand up as men and try to do better. It wasn't acceptable and it was embarrassing and we have to take that on the chin, and do better next time.

"It's not the manager's fault, what happened is the responsibility of the players, we are the ones out on the pitch putting in a performance, and we need to look at ourselves and do better and I am sure that will be the case," added Collins, who denied that there was confusion in the Irish side over the team formation amid a series of second-half substitutions, starting with Robbie Brady's arrival in place of the injured Matt Doherty.

"The dressing room was really low, we got the thoughts from the staff and a few of the players had a say as well but that will stay in-house, but there were some home truths spoken and that can only benefit us going forward."

