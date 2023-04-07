‘It was either wear the goalkeeper’s jersey or say goodbye, so I wore the jersey’ – Ireland legend Sue Hayden

Usually, when a talented goalkeeper emerges, they receive specialist one-on-one training from a young age in club academies and international camps.

Ireland and Everton number one Courtney Brosnan honed her craft for four years at Syracuse University in New York before moving to Europe, while men’s first-choice Gavin Bazunu came through Shamrock Rovers’ academy before making his senior bow aged 16.

There is an established path for prospective goalkeepers to develop their game in the hope of earning international honours.

But former Ireland international Sue Hayden was the exception.

“My first cap was in 1985. I came on as a substitute against England. I went on playing outfield until 1990, then I ended up in goal,” says Hayden, speaking at the launch of the Ireland Women’s National Team 50-Year Celebrations last week.

Hayden featured for Ireland in defence and attack over that five-year period, until a conversation with former manager Eamonn D’Arcy, a League of Ireland-winning goalkeeper in his day, saw her ending up between the sticks.

​“I was with Rathfarnham United and we were playing in a cup final,” says the 60-year-old, who won over 30 international caps between 1985 and 1999.

“Our goalkeeper got injured. I said, ‘Right, I’ll go in goal’, and we won 1-0. When I returned to (Ireland) training a couple of months later, Eamonn said, ‘Susan, outfield is not for you, goalkeeping is for you’.

“I said, ‘No, goalkeepers are bonkers, diving at people’s feet, no I don’t think so’. When we were called back up for (Ireland) training, Fran Rooney was in charge, and (he) told me, ‘Susan, we are going to try you out for goalkeeper’.

“They needed another goalkeeper in case Sue Kelly ever got injured. I said, ‘Only for training?’ and Fran said, ‘Oh yes, that’s all.’

“We played a friendly against Northern Ireland and Fran said to me, ‘Susan, you are number one’. I had only been training as a goalkeeper for a couple of weeks. That’s how I ended up in goal for about eight years.

“I ended up loving it, but for the first year, I missed playing outfield. I wanted to play for Ireland and that was the only position available. It was either wear the jersey or say goodbye, so I wore the jersey.”

Fast forward to 2023, and Ireland are preparing for their first major tournament, the World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand. Vera Pauw and her players have spoken several times before about the players who have laid the foundations for them, praising the likes of Hayden, Emma Byrne and Olivia O’Toole, among others.

Hayden will receive a one-off commemorative cap as part of the 50-year celebrations, as will every former and current international, and she takes great pride in their historic achievement.

“What a year it is for women’s soccer, to recognise 50 years of the women’s team is fantastic,” she adds. “The team under Vera Pauw have achieved so much qualifying for the World Cup. It’s come on leaps and bounds from when I played. It’s fantastic for us former players to see it.

“I live in Celbridge and have met one or two of the players there. They say, ‘Oh God, you are Sue Hayden, you played in goal!” They know all about you, it’s great to be recognised.

“What a game to open up with,” she adds, with Ireland facing co-hosts Australia on July 20.

“I would love to stand in goal, look at the crowd and say, ‘This is what dreams are made of’. What an opening game, it’s going to be one hell of a day.”

Hayden was the predecessor to record women’s cap holder Emma Byrne and paid tribute to the Leixlip native for standing up in Liberty Hall in 2017 with her team-mates and protesting for better treatment from the FAI.

“When Emma came on the team, she was only 18 years old. She stood up and spoke for the players, I couldn’t believe it. They all stood together, it was fantastic. They improved (standards) a lot. Unless somebody spoke up, it probably would have stayed the same.

“The media attention the girls have now is fantastic.

“The last match I went to Tallaght Stadium, you could see the amount of kids there. I can see more kids playing on the back of what the ladies have achieved. Onwards and upwards.”