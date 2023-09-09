‘It was brilliant. I loved it’ – Andrew Moran delighted to help Ireland to dramatic win

Ireland U-21 midfielder Andrew Moran admitted his sublime volley in Friday’s dramatic win over Turkey was his most favourite goal of his career to date.

Jim Crawford’s side came twice from behind to earn a huge 3-2 win as Aidomo Emakhu’s 96th-minute winner saw the U-21s begin their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign with three points.

Brighton midfielder Moran (19) was central in the Turner’s Cross victory, netting a stunning volley on 56 minutes to draw his side level before winning a penalty which Zak Gilsenan converted to make it 2-2, with substitute Emakhu making himself the hero in the dying stages.

Moran admits it was probably the best goal he has scored to date and praised the character his side showed to battle for the opening win.

“I haven't seen it back but I say probably, yeah,” stand-in captain Moran replied, when asked if it was the best goal of his career so far.

“Just the moment too, a packed Shed End, it was brilliant. I loved it. It was probably my favourite goal ever.

“I was free on the edge of the box for a lot of the corners. I thought I might get the chance to hit one so it was just about trying to get the best contact that I could. Thankfully it went in.

“It did feel clean coming off my boot. I was just praying it would go in under the crossbar, I was scared it would hit the bar!

“Down here after the Iceland friendly in March we went behind. Now we came from behind twice against Turkey. It just shows the character of the team.

“I remember (at 2-2), Bosun (Lawal) was saying ‘come on, we can win this’ and we knew we could. We could feel the momentum shifting. It’s the fight we have in us. We weren’t going to back down. It’s a massive win for us."

“Hopefully another three points,” added Moran, with San Marino up next on Tuesday in Cork.

“It will be a different test but a tough test. We have got to respect them. We know they will cause us problems so we have to deal with them as best we can and hopefully get the same result.”

Speaking after the Euro 2025 qualifying win, Crawford said that his message to Emakhu when he was introduced off the bench was simple.

“Score! Get on and score. He has been outstanding all week in training, scoring goals,” said the Ireland U-21 boss of Emakhu.

“He probably felt hard done by that he didn't start the game. It was important to open the group with a win. When it was 2-2, we wanted to get the game started again because we wanted to go and win it and we did just that.”

Crawford hailed the resilience shown by his new-look side to come from behind twice in Cork, insisting that a coach can't teach or buy character within their group. It must come from within.

“I knew all about their character. What we've been through over the last few windows. In March we went a goal down to Iceland here. We went down to 10-men and still won the game."

“I said it to them straight after that this group is special because you can't buy character like that, you can't teach it. Then in June, the resilience against Kuwait, the lads showed real togetherness with the horrible incident that happened,” added Crawford, after Sinclair Armstong was racially abused by a Kuwait player in a friendly.

“I'm sure there were people writing us off because Turkey are a hell of a team. The good thing about this group is they're all humble and level-headed.”

Ireland’s U-21s were without key striker Sinclair Armstrong for the opening qualifier after the QPR man earned his first senior call up on the eve of the match, with Crawford isnisting that the 20-year-old deserved it.

“We lost Sinclair on Friday morning to the senior team. It is what it is. He's a fantastic character and an unbelievable player,” said Crawford of the Dubliner.

“For him to get the (senior) call up, I was chuffed for him. He had a huge smile on his face leaving on Friday morning. I didn't, but he did!

“He deserved it. He has been excellent with QPR. I understand he caught the eye of the senior team with his performances. You just have to accept as U-21 manager that it could happen to any of the players.

“You have got Festy (Ebosele) too. All the lads saw Festy make his debut on Thursday (against France). He was here with us in March. There is a real solid pathway there for the players.”