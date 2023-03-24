‘It was almost like a grown man coming in the door’ – the day a 14-year-old Evan Ferguson took on Chelsea

The latest chapter in the blossoming story of Evan Ferguson was written at Lansdowne Road on Wednesday, as the 18-year-old scored on his maiden international start.

The 41,211 in attendance witnessed a moment of history, as Ferguson became Ireland’s youngest goal-scorer in almost 25 years. But only a fraction can say they were there to see his senior club debut, when Bohemians hosted Chelsea across the Liffey at Dalymount Park in July 2019.

Former Bohs manager Keith Long recognised the striker’s potential, and introduced a 14-year-old Ferguson to his senior dressing-room to train with the first team that year.

Keith Ward welcomed the Bettystown boy into the first team, and admits some team-mates were surprised by Ferguson’s physical strength at such a young age.

“Under Keith, there were always young lads coming through, but Evan was 14, they never really come in that young,” said midfielder Ward, who made 185 appearances for Bohs before moving to Dundalk.

“We were taken aback by the size of him, it was almost like a grown man coming in the door. You could definitely see his potential at 14 coming into a senior men’s team in the League of Ireland.”

Ward shares an insight into training alongside Ferguson, not long after the striker completed his Junior Certificate, and says he was impressed by more than just his size.

“He was very good at the basics,” said Ward.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is. He looked really comfortable coming in and training with us at that age. His finishing was ruthless and you could see if he got a chance or two in a game, he probably would take it.”

Former Bohemians striker Dinny Corcoran was another player who shared the first-team dressing-room with a young Ferguson.

“He never really came to me for advice, I probably should have gone to him,” laughed the 34-year-old, who scored 66 goals across three spells at Dalymount.

“He was a big lad at 14, that was the most surprising thing, but he was good. You could see his ability and his hunger. He never shied away from going in for challenges with older lads, and got stuck in straight away.

“He put pressure on himself and you could see him getting angry if he didn’t score. He was so hungry for goals. I remember thinking, ‘Jesus, this lad just loves scoring and he’s good at it’.

“Evan was like a fully grown man, you could see he was a confident young lad and confident in his abilities. He stood out, and did not look out of place at all, even in the senior squad at 14. It was obvious he’d have a decent future.”

After training with the first team while with Bohemians’ U-19s and U-17s, Long handed Ferguson his maiden senior start when Chelsea visited Phibsboro almost four years ago. Chelsea fans will remember it as Frank Lampard’s first game in charge, but for the 14-year-old, it proved the first step on a journey which would take him to the Premier League, as he signed for Brighton 18 months later.

“If you’re good enough you’re old enough, and that was really the case with Evan,” added Corcoran, as some criticised Bohs at the time for playing someone so young, with Ferguson being introduced in the 67th minute.

“He opened people’s eyes in that Chelsea match, took on a few players and didn’t look out of place at all. At that moment you kind of stood back and said, ‘Jesus, this lad is good’ and it went from there.”

“If I was being honest, and I wasn’t with Bohs at the time, if I saw a 14-year-old playing, I would have probably thought, ‘Maybe that’s a little bit too soon’,” added Ward, who played alongside Ferguson in the 1-1 friendly draw.

“But because I was there in the team with Evan, I knew he’d be fine. It’s mad when you look back at how well he did in that game at 14, so comfortable holding off big Kurt Zouma. It’s a credit to him and his coaches.”

Up next for the Brighton striker is a clash with World Cup runners-up France, where he’s set to make his competitive Irish debut. Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifying opener is the latest step on his remarkable rise, but Ward stresses caution when setting expectations.

“Obviously people will get carried away because we haven’t had a player like that in a long, long time,” added the 32-year-old.

“But football is a funny old game, a lot of things can happen. Look at Aaron Connolly, he came through at Brighton and people thought he may be the one. In football, you must never get too high and never get too low. There’s a lot of pressure on Evan but he’s the real deal. I think he’ll be okay to deal with it.”