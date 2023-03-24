independent

‘It was almost like a grown man coming in the door’ – the day a 14-year-old Evan Ferguson took on Chelsea

14-year-old Evan Ferguson in action for Bohemians against Lewis Baker of Chelsea during a friendly match played between the sides at Dalymount Park in July 2019. Expand

Seán O'Connor

The latest chapter in the blossoming story of Evan Ferguson was written at Lansdowne Road on Wednesday, as the 18-year-old scored on his maiden international start.

The 41,211 in attendance witnessed a moment of history, as Ferguson became Ireland’s youngest goal-scorer in almost 25 years. But only a fraction can say they were there to see his senior club debut, when Bohemians hosted Chelsea across the Liffey at Dalymount Park in July 2019.

