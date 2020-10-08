'It was a travesty' - Mick McCarthy gives his verdict after Ireland come up short in playoff

Former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy said the penalty shoot-out defeat against Slovakia was a 'travesty' after a battling performance in Bratislava ended in heartache.

Missed spot-kicks for Alan Browne and Matt Doherty ended hopes of Ireland playing on home soil in a major tournament for the first time next summer, with the tears flowing as Stephen Kenny's side came up short.

McCarthy was replaced by Stephen Kenny earlier this year and he suggested the away side deserved to win in Bratislava.

"When you look at the way the game went, it was a travesty that Ireland didn't go through," he told Sky Sports.

"It's desperately sad for the two lads that missed and for all the lads. Ireland played well. They've had the best chances and all that was missing was the finish and that goal that probably would have been enough to win it.

"We played the best football, had the best chances. We were the better side for large portions of the game and you could see Stephen Kenny talking to his players before they went back out for extra-time and he seemed to be urging them to go forward.

"He could see that Slovakia were not comfortable and the chance was there to get the goal because they look tired and uncertain at the back when we pressed them.

"I'm devastated for the lads. They gave me everything in the qualifying games and they deserved more from that. It was so sad to see it end like that."

McCarthy saluted the performance of David McGoldrick after he turned in a powerhouse display in the European Championship play-off against Slovakia.

Sheffield United striker McGoldrick emerged as a star man of the Ireland set-up during McCarthy's second spell in charge of the national team and he continued his form with a fine display in Bratislava.

"David McGoldrick came into his own in this game and he was fantastic," said McCarthy. "He was dropping into deeper positions and he's a fabulous player when he does that.

"You want your lead centre-forward to hold it up, get the ball down and start the attack and David does that so well.

"The chances didn't quite come to him, but there was panic in that Slovakia box at times and the momentum as all with Ireland going into extra time.

"David did great for me in my spell as Ireland manager and he offers so much to the team. He might not score a lot of goals, but he never gives anything less than 100 per-cent and he has a lot of quality.

"He gave everything until Shane Long came on in extra time and I can see why Stephen did that. Shane is always a threat when legs are tired in the final stages of a game, but David was fantastic for Ireland again."

Online Editors