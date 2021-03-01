| -0.9°C Dublin

‘It was a big leap from me and my dad working on a roof together’

Hidden story of adoption led Jon Goodman to a proud Ireland career

Republic of Ireland's Jon Goodman acknowledges supporters on his debut against Wales in February 1997. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

If a player is determined to go out on a high, then winning your final international cap in a 5-0 home win in a World Cup qualifier should be enough to raise a smile as the curtain comes down.

Ending an Ireland career at the age of 26 was not part of the plan for Jon Goodman, but his club career, like his time on the international stage, was stolen away by injury, the striker effectively finished in professional football when he was only warming up. Four caps in four months in 1997 was all he saw as one of the boys in green at a time when the Jack Charlton-era players were leaving the stage with a new breed coming on stream.

“I went over a few times after my last cap,” says Goodman. “I was in Brussels for the playoff against Belgium, me and my missus went on the train with Kenny Cunningham’s missus, Kenny was playing in the game.

