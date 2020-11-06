'It took a lot of courage' - Ada Hegerberg on the day the Irish team spoke up and why respect matters more than money

Ada Hegerberg knows the story of the Irish women who threatened strike and of the enduring farce that drove them to it.

The world’s highest-paid female footballer remembers seeing those pictures from outside Liberty Hall in April 2017 of 14 stern-faced athletes standing shoulder-to-shoulder, the single word ‘RESPECT’ stamped across their green tee-shirts. Their grievances were, she recalls, so basic as to almost make her do a double-take.

Having to change out of their national tracksuits in airport toilets so that they could be handed back for use by other teams.

No match-fee.

No gym membership.

No loss of earnings process for the non-professional players.

The players’ legal advisor described them at the time as feeling like "fifth-class citizens", people who were being "treated like the dirt on the FAI’s shoe".

Hegerberg was herself soon to enact an international strike of her own, stepping away from the Norwegian national team after that summer’s European Championships in a stance she continues to this day.

Within months of her slipping into exile, the Norwegian Football Federation introduced equal payment for their men’s and women’s teams, but their star player was not for turning. On the contrary, the monetary side of the issue had become the least important in Hegerberg’s view.

For her, the fundamental argument was about something broader. Something crystallised in that single word on those green tee-shirts she saw in Dublin.

"It took a lot of courage," she says of the Irish players now. "But they stood together and, for me, it showed a really good example. Because whenever we talk about equality, people turn it into a salary or a money thing. But, at its deepest level, it’s all about respect.

"And at national team level, when you hear about those conditions, everybody should understand that it’s not acceptable. We’re talking about respect and giving even the minimum environment that allows them to perform to their best. And, obviously, that wasn’t happening with the Irish team. That’s why it’s so important when we talk about equality that we don’t focus always on the money part.

"Because, in the end, it should also be about how you treat people, how you treat women.

"Obviously what I experienced for years in the (Norwegian) system was not towards money. I didn’t start playing football because of money. There was no money to dream of in women’s football when I was younger so, obviously, that was not the motivation.

"It’s about how you feel you don’t fit in a system. But every time I talk about this, I feel there’s a big ‘Me’ headline coming, so it’s kind of past my time. In the end though, in order for me to pursue my ambitions and also not to lose myself in that pursuit, I needed to take that choice."

It was one that cost her a place at last year’s World Cup finals, Hegerberg resisting the efforts of Norwegian coach, Martin Sjogren, to re-unite one of the world’s best strikers with her national team.

How difficult was it to sit through a tournament climaxing in the city, Lyon, which has been her professional home since the summer of 2014?

"Quite easy actually," she says emphatically. "Obviously there are consequences to making the kind of decision I made. I knew those consequences and you have to face them. Now, when I made the decision, obviously the World Cup wasn’t in my mind. That was not the point.

"But I watched it and enjoyed it like everybody else."

Hegerberg has not played for the all-conquering Lyon Feminin this year since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training last January. She also underwent surgery on a tibia stress fracture at the end of August and, though "close", she chooses not to identify a likely return date so that "I can work kind of like in peace".

Despite the injuries, she signed a personal 10-year deal with Nike in June, reported in France to be worth "upwards of €1 million". She also has sponsorships with Mastercard and watch-manufacturer, Hublot, to supplement her close to €400,000 annual salary with the club that has won the last five Champions Leagues.

In May of last year, Hegerberg scored a 16-minute hat-trick in the 4-1 European final defeat of Barcelona, a victory meaning she had won 13 out of the 15 trophies possible since signing for Lyon.

She was also the first winner, in 2018, of the female Ballon d’Or, the awards night in Paris lent a thread of infamy by DJ, Martin Solveig’s, asinine question about her twerking skills. Solveig subsequently apologised, having been helped in no small way by Hegerberg’s grace in the moment. She is sanguine now in her recall of an incident that made global headlines.

"I know that I’m a very privileged woman playing in Lyon and there’s a lot of worse cases around in the world for women in general," she reflects. "But in my world of football too, I know that there are a lot of girls and women who work hard but don’t get even close to what they deserve in terms of conditions and respect.

"It’s good that people stayed on their toes that night and the incident blew up completely. On a night like that, you just want to focus on being a footballer and not only a woman footballer. You just want to be seen for what you have achieved.

"And in the end it kind of blew up and became (an example of) sexism. I look at it two ways now. It’s a very good thing that people stayed on their toes when it mattered. But it’s also a pity that football wasn’t the only focus that night."

Hegerberg’s professional career tally of 282 goals in 272 games is testament to an extraordinary talent, but she is determined to use this lost year as an investment in an even better future.

Married to Lech Poznan defender, Thomas Rogne, she was able to spend much of her rehabilitation from the ACL surgery in Poland but, because of Covid travel restrictions, then had the subsequent stress fracture operation in Lyon, "in the hospital alone".

"It’s been like being on a rollercoaster," she says of the year. "That’s why I say – in a positive manner – you don’t come back from these long-term injuries as the same player or the same person. Because you’ve been through so many experiences that it shapes you 100 per cent as a human as well.

"I think the psychological aspect is of maybe 80 per cent importance. I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve had some really down moments. But, overall, I always kept the hope up, which is very important. Maybe not to have too much pity for yourself on the most difficult days.

"It’s been a challenge that I can kind of appreciate now, even though it stole one year of football from me. And I think I can use it as a bounce for even greater achievements in the future.

"Because we’re living in an intense world, always thinking a lot about ourselves. We eat, sleep and drink competition, so it’s very important to escape that bubble. Reading has always been a sort of therapy to me, almost like yoga or talking to people.

"Being a footballer takes a lot of preparation. It’s all about quality and always having a conscience about your work. It’s no random thing that I’ve been on top for the last few years, there’s a lot of commitment behind it, an awful lot of work that needs to be put in in order to score 50 goals in a season. But it’s work I’m willing to do. I know my career might be short too, so I want to make the most out of it, to explode every record that I can explode. I’m here to perform, I’m here to be a footballer and I want to be the greatest ever."

Remaining outspoken on the injustices she encounters remains, in Hegeberg’s view, a responsibility of her position.

She grew up in a house of strong women between her mother, Gerd Stolsmo, and older sister, Andrine, a professional footballer in Italy with AS Roma. "Kick-ass women," as Ada calls them. That background arms her with the courage of her convictions now, even in the face of habitual hostility from some sections of the industry and ambivalence from others. Asked if she has ever felt isolated through the stances taken, Hegerberg delivers an intriguing observation.

"In 2020, being a woman and speaking up with your opinion . . . it irritates a lot of people I’ll tell you. That’s the reality. But I’ll take it, I’ll keep my offensive attitude because I want to see my sport going in the right direction and I know that I have the platform to do that, but only if I perform.

"So it’s a tricky balance as well because, if I don’t perform, there’s no point in me speaking out. Some days it can be really tough, annoying. Because I’m a footballer, not a politician.

"But you know, the best sentence I’ve ever heard in all of my career is, ‘It’s lonely at the top!’ And it is, but I’ll take it, I’ll take it. Look at Megan Rapinoe, she’s taken a beating for all of us and for the game, but we need strong voices like that.

"It can be tough to stand alone for something you believe in. When I chose not to play for my national team, I was really honest with the team representative about the things that I felt were not good enough in Norwegian football."

Central to Hegerberg’s argument is the lack of meaningful investment in the Norwegian league, something highlighted by the need for one club, Avaldsnes, to crowd-fund so that they could raise the £5,000 needed to fulfil a Champions League fixture in Montenegro.

"It’s about respect," she reiterates. "And I think women’s football does not have the respect it should have in Norway."

Having participated in last month’s 20x20 Zoom conference alongside other sporting superstars like Martina Navratilova, Brian O’Driscoll and Sonia O’Sullivan, Hegerberg says she is excited by the sense of fresh awakening towards women’s sport, an awakening highlighted she believes by the attendance of more than 56,000 at last year’s All-Ireland women’s football final between Dublin and Galway.

"Yes, I heard that," she says. "But when you talk about that crowd at the All-Ireland final, it makes me think that women’s sport has been here before and we need to be protective of its future. I only discovered recently that there was a time when women’s football in England drew huge crowds before the authorities banned it."

Hegerberg refers here to 1920s England in which the women’s game enjoyed a huge following before, effectively, being banned by the authorities.

On St Stephen’s Day in 1920, 53,000 attended a fixture between Dick Kerr’s Ladies and St Helen’s Ladies at Goodison Park before, one year later, the FA banned women from playing on FA-affiliated pitches, deeming the game "quite unsuitable for females". A ban that, incredibly, remained in place until 1971.

"I had no idea about that until I saw the pictures of those crowds recently," reflects Hegerberg. "It was mind-blowing. Look, in the end, people just want to play sport. Men and women. Every now and then we get a tournament, like last year’s World Cup, that gives such big momentum to women.

"But the challenge is to keep that momentum all year, to keep the tension up. To do that, it’s up to us players to always increase the level, because we can’t ask for things if we don’t train ever harder or smarter or stay out of our comfort zone.

"Every player needs to use their voice to shake up things.

"Because it’s so important that we break stigmas, break barriers in order to create more women idols. I didn’t have any woman football idols when I was growing up. I was watching the men’s game and that was basically it.

"Today you can see that is slowly changing. That young girls can dream about playing in the Champions League now. That’s a great thing to see."

Ada Hegerberg was a contributor at last month’s 20x20 Zoom conference, the finale to a two-year push at promoting women’s sport in Ireland through increased participation, media coverage and attendance by the end of 2020