| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'It took a lot of courage' - Ada Hegerberg on the day the Irish team spoke up and why respect matters more than money

Ada Hegerberg is the world’s highest paid female footballer and, after a long road, she feels the game is edging closer to the respect it deserves

Ada Hegerberg has enjoyed a massive amount of success with Lyon. Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images Expand

Close

Ada Hegerberg has enjoyed a massive amount of success with Lyon. Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Ada Hegerberg has enjoyed a massive amount of success with Lyon. Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Ada Hegerberg has enjoyed a massive amount of success with Lyon. Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

Ada Hegerberg knows the story of the Irish women who threatened strike and of the enduring farce that drove them to it.

The world’s highest-paid female footballer remembers seeing those pictures from outside Liberty Hall in April 2017 of 14 stern-faced athletes standing shoulder-to-shoulder, the single word ‘RESPECT’ stamped across their green tee-shirts. Their grievances were, she recalls, so basic as to almost make her do a double-take.

Having to change out of their national tracksuits in airport toilets so that they could be handed back for use by other teams.

Privacy