‘It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’re going to qualify’ – Diane Caldwell wants World Cup to be the start

Diane Caldwell poses for a portrait during an Ireland Women squad portrait session at UCD Bowl in Dublin. Photo: Sportsfile

There’s Amber Barrett, bounding up the steps to accept her shirt from Vera Pauw. Punching the air, evoking that seminal Glasgow evening that has led us to this cavernous campus auditorium.

Katie McCabe. Confident. Assertive. Captain. Abbie Larkin, almost on and off the stage before her name is called, shyness betraying her youth.

Ruesha Littlejohn, the joker in the pack, bursting with personality, shadowboxing before swinging from the railings like a giddy kid.

And then there’s Diane Caldwell. Calm and assured, a smile gently creasing features that have faced many a battle, on and off the field.

“You think about all those players who have played their part in terms of the success of this journey,” muses the recently married 34-year-old.

“Those who have played in the past, the legends of the game who laid the foundations for us. Those involved in the campaign but who missed out on the squad this time, the three training players.

“We’re all in this together. We’re all members of the Irish women’s national team. That will never change, even if people aren’t with us physically.

“They will be with us in spirit, they have contributed to our success and should feel like they have done that and be proud of that achievement,

“We’re a good group like that. We’re reflective, inclusive and won’t forget where we have come from to achieve what we have done now.”

And what is next will merely punctuate an ongoing journey. Australia might seem like a natural ending to one story. But it will begin another.

“One-hundred per cent. We have always said that amongst us, especially the players that have been around for a while. We needed to break that first barrier.

“So often, the first qualification will just set in motion everything else. It mentally does. It releases that pressure.

“And hopefully, now it will be an expectation, a given that Irish teams will qualify for major tournaments. And that’s what you want to instil in your country and the grassroots.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’re going to qualify for these tournaments. You want it to be done, every time and every time and every time.

“And then for the girls who have missed out this time, they can say to themselves they will do their damnedest to get on to the next squad. And it will have this ripple effect going on into the future.”

Caldwell knows the green shirt is only on loan, even if, after a distinguished 17-year, 95-cap career, it may seem like she never means to pass it on, such is her enduring excellence.

She had been effectively assured by Vera Pauw before last weekend’s Zambia audition that the Balbriggan woman had proven her worth enough times in the big games.

“That message was a little reassuring, but you never know what might happen. You can’t come into camp and take everything for granted.

“You need to show up with purpose every day, consistently, again and again. And you can’t rely on past performances. You have to treat every camp as if you’re fighting for your place and that’s what you always have to do.”

You could say she’s seen it all, but none of them have ever seen this. A World Cup for the Irish women’s team. Pioneering history and then the rest.

She has vague memories of Ray Houghton’s goal in USA ’94; she remembers turning her family conservatory into a shrine for the 2002 men’s team.

A glorious past reserved for so many others now forms her present reality.

“Now I’m part of a World Cup, you have to try not to get caught up with it,” the Reading player admits.

“Just focus on the training and the prep and not think about the magnitude of it. Maybe this week, when the selection happens, you wallow for a little bit because this is something you dream about and then we had a night out to celebrate. But now it’s down to work. You can look back when you’re older.”

The psychological release of finally making a tournament might free this team rather than hinder them.

“Yeah, that naturally comes from us being outsiders,” she said, “with our rankings, other countries not knowing much about us, first-time qualifiers.

“With that might come a bit more freedom. And we embrace that, the challenge of being an underdog and having nothing to lose. We’ll see what upsets we can create.”

Experience will guide her. No point thinking about all the history you’ve already made. Because then you might forget about making some more.