‘It represents a change in what we stand for’ – new crest for Irish football team is revealed

A century after the historic split which created separate teams for north and south, the FAI have revealed their new branding which creates separate logos for the national teams and the rest of the game in Ireland.

A rebrand of the League of Ireland has been in place since the start of the 2023 season with new logos for the men’s Premier and First Divisions and the Women’s Premier Division. A revamp of the FAI’s image has been on the cards since the financial crisis which emerged in 2019 and today the association unveiled their new logos. The announcement comes just before a new kit, with a new kit supplier, Castore, is revealed.

"The refreshed identity is comprised of redeveloped logos, including a new crest for the National teams, alongside newly created distinct identities for the Association, and the recently announced League of Ireland identity,” the FAI said in a statement.

"The work undertaken follows and builds upon the launch of the FAI’s four-year strategy in February 2022 where the organisation set out as one of its core ambitions to “Build a trusted and respected brand” with the delivery of this new identity key to this.

Our new National Team crest, a nod to the past but set for the future



A symbol that represents our pride, passion, ambition and truly celebrates our iconic Shamrock ​#IrelandFootball | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/oiHPaglBLA — Ireland Football (@IrelandFootball) March 9, 2023

"The new national team identity focuses on the unique Irish symbol of the shamrock, with research undertaken by the FAI amongst fans and players clearly demonstrating a desire for the shamrock to feature within the new crest, and the bold Irish green being at the heart of the logo.

"The decision to create a new and distinct identity for the FAI, separate to that of the National Team, was taken to highlight its role as the governing body of the sport, driving the growth and success of Irish football, as well as the need to create a professional look and feel for the organisation and how it engages with internal and external stakeholder,” the statement added.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill added: “Today marks the start of a new era for the FAI as an organisation as we unveil our new brand identity. We set out an ambitious four-year strategy in 2022 and building a trusted and respected brand was outlined as a key enabler. The delivery of our new identity is a key step in delivering against this objective. The development of our new brand identities has been a significant and strategic undertaking that reflects our commitment to being a best-in-class, modern organisation. It also represents a change in what we stand for and how we will engage with the football community as we continue to drive the growth and development of the game in what is a new and exciting era for Irish football. Most importantly we have a new national team crest that we hope our fans, players and everyone in Irish football will be truly proud of.”