‘It really means a lot to me’ – Louise Quinn delighted to captain Ireland on occasion of 100th cap

Louise Quinn capped a memorable 100th Ireland cap by leading out her country before scoring her 16th international goal in the 4-0 win against Morocco in Marbella.

It was the first time she did not use her head to score in a green shirt – and it was bizarre finish as her attempt to block a defensive clearance spun into the goal.

However, despite boss Vera Pauw leading the widespread plaudits for the Blessington native, her focus switched immediately to ironing out the flaws of a fitful display by her side.

“It was a clean sheet and nice to get a goal,” said the Birmingham City stopper.

“I was trying to block a ball and luckily it went in. I just pounced on it but I’ll take it. An absolute first for me not being with the head. Anything that goes in is so special in international football.

“We started the game really well, moving the ball well and getting into positions, making them make mistakes, finishing chances. The first 25 minutes were very good but then we got complacent and sloppy. We picked it up at the end and finished strongly.

“Being captain made it a great occasion, it really means a lot to me, to mark it. But now I just want to keep leading us forward towards the World Cup.

“We started with a fast pace and we need to maintain that momentum. And it was great to see Aoibheann Clancy make her debut.

“It’s been a great end to the year for us. It’s been a dream come true, completing our dreams until we get there and experience it and get results there.

“Everything we’ve done this year since we started is what we wanted to achieve, we have done it together, everyone has brought their game on, the team spirit, the communication, the bond we have is second to none.

“It comes from the staff, the players who are here and not here. And We can’t wait for February to get started again.”

Pauw hailed her captain but also mirrored the player’s assessment of an uneven performance from her side.

“It was fantastic, to score on your century cap, she’s a centurion. That is something that she will never forget, everyone was so happy for her and cheering for her and also after the game, gave her special attention.

“You can see what I think about her, she is so focused, a super person to have around, a leader.

“We’re very happy with the win, it was a good win, a clean sheet again. The last goal we got against us was in Sweden. But you will not hear me saying we played our best game so far because we didn’t.”

“We have been fighting for three years maybe against higher level opponents and that was necessary to get the results we had. Now it’s the first game in a long time that we are making the play.

“We set ourselves the aim, we might not be able to play our best game ever, but we must have the intention to play the best game ever.”

Goals from Megan Campbell, Katie McCabe, Quinn and Kyra Carusa sealed the 4-0 win and, despite a few feisty challenges, there were no further injuries for Pauw’s squad after two physical games in four games against the Africans.