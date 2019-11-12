'It kills me when I'm not involved with Ireland' - Robbie Brady aims to make up for lost time against Danes

"Yes, it hurt, but I wasn't playing for my club, so maybe that impacted Mick McCarthy's thinking," said the Burnley midfielder, "but now I want to get a bit of game time on Thursday against New Zealand and see where it takes me.

"It kills me when I'm not involved with Ireland, it really does," added Brady.

"We've given a good account of ourselves through the whole campaign, but now it is about the last game and getting it right. We don't want to go through the disappointment of what happened in terms of going to the 2018 World Cup. "

Brady said that the Irish manager had spoken to him about his absences from the Irish squad. "He said if I wasn't playing at club level it was going to be hard to pick me for the Irish training camps before internationals," he said.

"I was working hard at Burnley and battling to get back into the team and while it was frustrating at times. But then things can change very quickly in football.

"Now Monday against Denmark is massive, we've put ourselves in a good spot in the group, needing to win a game in front of our own fans. That's where we are now."

He recalled the shambles of the 5-1 loss to the Danes two years ago. "Obviously you remember it, but this is a chance to put it right. We can't change what happened in 2017, just learn from it and do better this time."

Brady also admitted to being impressed by Troy Parrott, even after just one training session with Ireland.

"He's a big physical specimen for a 17-year-old, definitely, and Troy has an eye for goal, he showed that in the little match at the end of training yesterday.

"Troy is walking around the camp with a smile on his face, he's really enjoying being with the senior team."

