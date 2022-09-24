‘It is obviously disappointing’ – Jayson Molumby rues Ireland’s slow start to second half in defeat to Scotland

Jayson Molumby admits that Ireland paid the price for a slow start to the second half of their Nations League tie away to Scotland as the Republic now face into a relegation battle at home to Armenia on Tuesday.

Ireland need to avoid defeat at home to the Armenians in Dublin to prevent demotion and Molumby conceded that Ireland have themselves to blame for letting a 1-0 lead slip to a 2-1 loss, Armenia heading to Dublin on the back of a 5-0 loss to Ukraine for what will be the final game in charge for their coach.

"It is obviously disappointing. I haven't really had the chance to kind of process that defeat but obviously we went in 1-0 ahead at half-time. I thought we were very comfortable but just didn't start quick enough in the second-half. It has ended up costing us," said Molumby.

"I don't think we started quick enough. We knew they were going to start quick in the second-half. It is disappointing for us.

"For me, the penalty shouldn't come about in the first place. I think we shouldn't concede the first goal so early in the second-half. I think we had a couple of chances as well. We will be disappointed with that. We should have finished the game off," he added.

"After what we did to them the last time, I think we were expecting a tough game, a tough atmosphere. First-half, I thought we were excellent; well organised and we matched them every battle, every second ball.

"In the last three games, beating Scotland 3-0, Ukraine - again - we should win that game. It is disappointing but we will take a lot of positives and try to build again against Armenia.