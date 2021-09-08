| 20.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It is not solely for Stephen Kenny to carry the burden of decades of dysfunction in Irish soccer

David Kelly

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during the 2022 World Cup qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Close

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during the 2022 World Cup qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during the 2022 World Cup qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during the 2022 World Cup qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A thunderous evening and a standing ovation for an Irish international team but, for their manager, still difficult to declare whether this definitively authorised validation of his methods or merely delayed evidence of their future worth.

It was almost as if the audience were hallucinating in the delirium of knowing that now another tournament was now beyond them, they could simply wallow in the flourishing of such wild, impetuous youths.

For all the endless talk of substance and style, it seemed as if the Aviva night air held an aroma and an atmosphere that lifted itself far above such trivial concerns such as qualification.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy