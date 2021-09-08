A thunderous evening and a standing ovation for an Irish international team but, for their manager, still difficult to declare whether this definitively authorised validation of his methods or merely delayed evidence of their future worth.

It was almost as if the audience were hallucinating in the delirium of knowing that now another tournament was now beyond them, they could simply wallow in the flourishing of such wild, impetuous youths.

For all the endless talk of substance and style, it seemed as if the Aviva night air held an aroma and an atmosphere that lifted itself far above such trivial concerns such as qualification.

In the wild abandon of a lucky, late equaliser on a night where Ireland could have been humiliated by wily but feckless foes, it was almost as if nothing mattered at all and yet everything mattered too.

The absence of a positive or negative result left plenty of room for fence-sitting but the likelihood remains that the pitched battle within Irish football remains splintered.

If the manager had stridently declared that the momentum and numbers meant that Saturday’s 1-1 with Azerbaijan should have been 4-1 in Ireland’s favour, a similar exercise on Tuesday would have concluded that Serbia were deserving of a 4-1 success.

Ireland's Jamie McGrath is brought down by Serbia's Filip Djuricic (r) during the World Cup Group A qualifier at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ireland's Jamie McGrath is brought down by Serbia's Filip Djuricic (r) during the World Cup Group A qualifier at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

To his credit, Kenny heaped lavish praise on a visiting side who dominated for lengthy spells and whose own lack of cutting edge allowed Gavin Bazunu to stem a steady onslaught before allowing his side to create a late one of their own.

There was a nostalgic surge to a familiar final flourish before the final whistle invited an equally familiar sense of resignation.

The latest lurch in seemingly hysterical reactions to this international side even depended on where one watched on TV.

RTE at times seemed set fair to declare a national day of holiday such was their rampant triumphalism, whereas Sky Sports wheeled out the latest pair of recently retired doubters to pour water on any hyper-inflated emotion.

Even the manager was tempted into tip-toeing across the dividing line.

Presented with his ongoing record marked by a stark absence of competitive wins, Kenny was instead moved to respond that he has overseen just one defeat in his last six games, and that to an unfortunate concession in over-time.

Amidst so much emphasis on parsing performances from results – or is it vice versa? – that even Kenny himself, a day after finding the very concept of merely “getting a result in the next game” so repugnant, was now intent on re-writing his depressing recent sequence of results, seemed very pointed.

If he was hopeful on uncovering a performance against Serbia, one shaped in his philosophy and rounded in composure and intent, he did not find it.

But he did find a result.

Kenny may be a concoction of many fascinating elements but he is also a pragmatist and he will not deny the value of such a currency when he has spent so long turning out his trouser pockets and finding merely crumbs.

Combining both a performance and result remain elusive, for now at least.

With three games left in a qualification campaign already consigned to dust, there is little to trust that he and his side can string a sequence of consistent performances together than can achieve a sequence of consistent results.

And that perhaps has been the most galling aspect of this turbulent period of drastic over-haul, one which troubles his admirers as much as his critics.

That it is increasingly difficult to trust the manager’s ability to deliver what is required in the short-term to justify what he seeks to do in the long-term.

For all his ability to blood players and glacially re-emphasise a shift to a modern style of play, the absence of results continue to temper the good intentions.

Our familiar friend, the 1-1 draw, the international team’s default setting to allow purgatorial penance to hold sway, will perhaps do little more than postpone the wider debate as to credence of what must now be officially labelled the “Stephen Kenny project”.

Except, of course, it is not his project alone, not for him solely to freight the wreckage of decades of dysfunctional neglect of the sport in this country.

But, at times, it often seems that way, no more than in his astonishing declaration on the eve of Tuesday night’s game that Germany 2024 remained the long-term ambition for this squad even when it seemed that their manager might struggle to make it through the next 90 minutes.

That he survived the latest snap referendum of his wildly capricious and inconsistent tenure – how to explain the wild swing from Luxembourg and Azerbaijan to nights like this and Faro? – will automatically extend his tenure but for some folk it serves only to bring it nearer to it conclusion.

The “Stephen Kenny project” may, in the future, be famous for being prepared to bequeath to someone other than Stephen Kenny.

It may not necessarily be the case that that the FAI might choose to abandon the project entirely and retreat into the last century to wheel a Sam Allardyce type out on the rubber chicken and chips circuit.

But it could just be the case that there might be someone out there who can do a better job at completing the job Stephen Kenny has started and in the manner he would still like to finish it himself, if he can take the chance.

Whether the FAI are best qualified to make such a judgement remains unclear.

The thumping acclaim of a live audience and the strengthening bond of a squad may harden his chances of remaining beyond the next summer, as most of us with even a casual acquaintance with the sport here assume it should.

Despite being unwittingly informed that they had no earthly chance of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in Qatar – heaven forefend if those ageless diplomats Giovanni Trapattoni or Matin O’Neill stooped so low – Kenny’s players remain a loyal bunch, if palpably a frustrated one.

These twin pillars of support remain vital to Kenny in the weeks and months ahead, perhaps more vital than recognised by an often navel-gazing media or a cohort of ex-pros who are often plying personal rather than professional agendas.

The FAI’s stance remains publicly unclear and, given the elaborate public pronouncements of former days, perhaps that is no bad thing.

With doors to commercial opportunities still slamming in their faces, and a still crippling debt undermining an uncertain future of the pitch mirroring that on it, the FAI are having their own issues in asserting credibility after decades of corporate mis-management.

Kenny’s side and their efforts could be more helpful in opening those doors, but the FAI themselves, so recently engaged in a farce of informal investigation into his management style, could arguably lend some substantial weight to a “project” to which they are presumably fully aligned.

Kenny insists he has clear communication with people in the FAI, scoffing at ‘irrelevant’ news reports that the FAI remain unconvinced about his future.

However, they will have been especially perturbed at their manager’s unprompted public admission that this was a future appearing to utterly dismiss an entire qualification campaign.

But it is undeniable that Kenny’s approach was going to invite a degree of short-term pain; trouble is, it has extended into the medium-term.

Nonetheless, the FAI would have had to acknowledge this point but the other trouble is that Kenny’s appointment is ironically one of the final acts bequeathed by the extinct dysfunctional FAI.

Of course, he was installed as a by-product of another principle – principally a short-term focus, natch – but now that he has emerged as a like-minded instigator of radical, cultural over-haul, it would undermine everything the current FAI stands for to get rid of him now.

It seems unfair that, to take just one example, the technical director of the FAI escapes any sense of responsibility for the past or present direction of Irish football.

To heap everything on one man’s shoulders is not only unfair, it is unworkable.

It is time for the “Stephen Kenny project” to become the “FAI project”.

Regrettably, they are unlikely to offer him the public backing that would match that of the Aviva supporters and his own players.

And without a significant change in results, there is unlikely to be a radical shift in a public opinion that remains deeply divided.