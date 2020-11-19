'It is clear that, in football terms, we are better than Ireland' - Bulgaria defiant despite relegation

Dimitar Iliev of Bulgaria has a shot on goal despite the close attentions of Kevin Long and Jason Knight

Bulgaria claim they are a better side than the Republic of Ireland despite their relegation in the Nations League but share the same problem in being unable to convert chances.

Coach Georgi Dermendzhiev is almost certain to get the sack after a Nations League campaign without a win, with Bulgaria's minister for sport launching an attack on the national team boss as Bulgarian football tries to plot a course out of crisis and back to League B in the Nations League after demotion.

"The team selection shows there is a problem with the manager. I cannot be satisfied," Krasen Kralev, sports minister in the Sofia government, said today.

But the squad feel that the 0-0 draw in Dublin was a game they left behind. "It is clear that, in football terms, we are better than Ireland. But if you don't score you don't win," says attacker Dimitar Iliev.

"We had enough chances to score, Ireland were happy with the result and we were not. We were the better team in the first half, they were better in the second half.

"Obviously the problem is that we don't score. In the first half we had enough chances to score and make the match easier. We finished bottom of the group and we didn't win a game so we have to look up now."

Home-based defender Georgi Angelov said his side need their star players back to compete with teams like Ireland. "We had good chances, but unfortunately we failed to make them count. The staff showed us videos of how Ireland play, we knew what to expect, we knew they were not to be feared," Angelov said.

"We tried, we just didn't have enough. There are players who were missing, maybe things will work out better with them in the team."

Online Editors