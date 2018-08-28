'It is a real snub for Martin O'Neill' - John Aldridge feels it will be tough for Declan Rice to come back into the Irish fold

JOHN Aldridge has admitted Declan Rice’s decision to pull out of the Ireland squad is a hammer blow to Martin O’Neill’s plans as he looks to kick-start a new era with the national team.

West Ham teenager Rice has opted to miss next week’s UEFA Nations League game against Wales as he considers his options, with the English FA urging him to switch his allegiances away from Ireland.

Rice will not officially qualify for Ireland until he plays in a competitive international and with next week’s game viewed by FIFA as just that, he has opted to side-step the call-up as he waits to see if he gets a call from England.

English-born Aldridge could have faced a similar dilemma before he declared for Ireland, but he insists the player may be making a mistake by eyeing up an England call-up.

“He must think he is a very good players if he is ready to walk away from Ireland and it is a real snub for Martin O’Neill,” Aldridge told The Herald.

“We don’t know the full details of what has gone on here, but it is a difficult situation for him now as he has pulled out of the Ireland squad and it will be difficult for him to come back at this stage.

“Clearly someone has turned his head with England and the lad has to do what he feels is best for him. He must think he is going to make it to the top if fancies his chances of getting in the England team on a regular basis, but let’s see if he gets there.”

Aldridge went on to suggest he relished every moment of his career with Ireland, as he insisted his English roots were never a factor when he was offered the chance to pull on a green shirt for the first time.

“Jack Charlton came to me at Oxford and aid he wanted me in his Ireland team and that was enough for me. I snapped his hands off at that offer,” adds Aldridge.

“On the same day, I politely pointed to Ray Houghton who was over the other side of the room and told him that he also fancied playing for Ireland, so it was two for the price of one for Jack that afternoon!

“Not for one second did I think about waiting around to see if England would come calling for m because I loved playing for Ireland and loved nothing better than taking on England and beating them at Euro 88.

“It was the biggest honour I my life every time I pulled on that green shirt and I would not swap the memories I had from my time with Ireland for anything in the world.

“They were different times and it was great to be an Ireland player when I was playing because you could work your socks off on the field and then have a few beers with the fans afterwards and maybe the fun element of the game has gone now.”

Online Editors