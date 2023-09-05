‘It hurts so much but you have to take it on the chin and move on’ – Josh Cullen reflects on mistake against French in Dublin

The pain took a while to clear but Josh Cullen says he’s put behind him the heartache of playing an unwitting role in the gifting of three Euro qualifying points to France in Dublin last March.

With Cullen next in line to don the captain’s armband usually held by Séamus Coleman, should vice-captain John Egan lose his fitness battle, he is likely to play a pivotal role in Ireland’s battle in France on Thursday night. He was the focus of unwanted attention when the two teams last met as it was a loose pass from the Burnley player which gave France’s Benjamim Pavard the opening he, and his team, needed to carve Ireland open.

“Of course, it hurts. You’re obviously disappointed with yourself in that moment,” Cullen said ahead of the team’s flight to Paris today. “As a player I try to set myself high standards and always analyse my game. A moment like that doesn’t need too much analysing. You made a mistake and for a few days after it, you take it on the chin and move on from it.

“Because we care so much, it hurts for a few days after. It’s something you have to get over. But you have to have that resilience to believe in the way you play. You only have one chance to make that split-second decision and not every decision you make on a football pitch is going to be right. When you’re playing against opposition of the level of France, you get punished. It’s something that hurt no doubt about it. But it’s something I try to move on from as quickly as I could. It’s far out of my head now and I’m looking forward to the game on Thursday.

“Certainly on the pitch after you make a mistake you cannot dwell on it. It can get away from you very quickly if you do that and one mistake can become a lot more.

“I just tried to get it out of my head as quick as I could on the night but after the game it hurt. Making a mistake is difficult to take, especially in a game for your country and a game of the magnitude that it was. On the pitch you got to show the mental strength to get on with it and still put in the best performance for the team.”

Cullen’s had a mixed start to the new Premier League season: on the plus side he’s not only starting every week but is also club captain. On the other hand, the Clarets have struggled to date, rock bottom along with Luton with no points from three games.

“I’m feeling good. I feel I’m in a good place mentally and physically and I’m looking forward to the games,” he says, playing down the honour of being chosen by Vincent Kompany as club skipper

“I’ve not thought about it too much. Whether I have the armband or not, I try to be the same player and person on the pitch and try and lead by example whenever I can. So, the armband has been nice for me, it’s special to captain a Premier League side but I wouldn’t say I’ve thought about it too much. It hasn’t changed my approach to games or the way I am. I’ve just tried to carry on what I’m doing for the team.

“If I was to be given the armband on Thursday or at any point further down in my national career it would be right up there as one of the proudest moments of my life.”

Ireland’s Euro 2024 race could be well and truly run by close of business on Sunday after the Dutch have come to Dublin but Cullen says the road to Germany is still there.

“I feel like we are well in the group. We know we are going to have to win games, and win games against very good sides but I feel like we are well in the group. We believe in ourselves going into the game on Thursday and going into the game on Sunday, that we can do something special,” Cullen added.

“I think we showed that in the first performance against France, that we can definitely match them. It is something we are looking forward to doing on Thursday.”