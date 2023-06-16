‘It hurts a lot right now’ – Gavin Bazunu reflects on poor defeat and offers honest answer on laser shone in eyes

A laser is seen shining on the face of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as he prepares for a penalty from Tasos Bakasetas of Greece

“It hurts a lot right now,” was how goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu summed up the Republic of Ireland’s 2-1 loss to Greece, a result that could prove detrimental to their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024.

The Boys in Green had no time to get settled into the game as they were forced right back into their own half and conceded a penalty from a Callum O’Dowda handball. After Nathan Collins equalised, Ireland put it up to the Greeks but this was undone after the break as Giorgos Masouras scored.

When asked about the slow start, he gave a stark response after collecting his Carlsberg Man of the Match award.

“I’m not too sure, we just took too long to get into the game,” he told RTE.

“We gave them too much of a foothold and got punished early on. We did well to recover and score but it is a disappointing result.

“Like I said, it was difficult for us to get a foothold in the game. We couldn’t seem to work our way up the pitch.

“It hurts a lot right now but we have another important game coming and we have to look forward to that.”

When asked about the lasers in his eyes when the penalty was given, Bazunu gave an honest response: “No, it wasn’t affecting me at all.”

It could have all been so different as Stephen Kenny changed things around at half-time by replacing Adam Idah with Mikey Johnston.

“We made a slight change of system and we needed to up the levels because we were only at second or third gear,” Bazunu explained. “We came out much better, we just weren’t able to create anything.

“We had them in a good position but there was just too much space down the left hand side. It is a poor goal to concede so early in the half as well.

“We’re not making any excuses for ourselves. We had a long lead and we worked heard during the hard.”