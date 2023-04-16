‘It gives me a lot of encouragement’ – Hull boss heaps praise on Irish teen Harry Vaughan

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior hailed Irish teenager Harry Vaughan after he impressed on his Championship debut for the Tigers and insists he had no fears about the midfielder’s ability to step up.

The Manchester-born Ireland U-19 cap only joined Hull in January from non-league side Oldham. He was making rapid progress with the Tigers, with manager Rosenior admitting he was trying to keep the teenager “under wraps” before naming him in the starting XI for Saturday’s league game away to Blackburn. Vaughan played 85 minutes in the 0-0 draw.

“He makes me smile every time I watch him in training,” Rosenior told the club’s website after that debut.. “He’s fearless and a very good technical footballer. I thought he handled what was a massive day for him so well. It gives me a lot of encouragement for the future for him.

“He suits the way I want to play. He’s got a massive heart and a massive temperament and character. I was absolutely delighted with him and had no doubts about his performance. I knew he’d have a good game because he’s been training so well every single day.”

Vaughan began his career with the academy at hometown club Manchester United but was released. He joined Oldham Athletic, making his first team debut as a 16-year-old. He made 40 first team appearances for Oldham before Hull pounced to sign him midway through this season.

"I don't want to speak too much because I don't want to put too much pressure on him, but what I do like is his background,” Rosenior said.

"Obviously, he's played games at National League level with Oldham, he's been on loan at Radcliffe. What he's got is great technical ability, but because of the experiences he's had lower down, he's got a real fire in him, a tenacity that I like. I want to give players a chance. If they're good enough they're old enough."

Vaughan made his first appearance in an Ireland shirt in an U-19 friendly against Sweden in 2021 and made his competitive debut in a 6-0 win at home to Gibraltar in the U-19 Euro qualifiers last year.

Meanwhile, Rosenior revealed that on-loan Ireland forward Aaron Connolly had suffered a setback in his recovery from injury. He has missed the club’s last 11 games and was initially due to return soon after the recent international break, but Rosenior is now unable to set a time for his availability.