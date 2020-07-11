It felt like I had lost a member of my family...I'm not ashamed to say I loved Jack Charlton

IT felt like I had lost a member of my family when the news came through that Jack Charlton had passed away.

I am not ashamed to say I loved Jack and while I knew it would be a sad day when we lost him, it really hit me when the announcement came.

The texts were flying among the former players who had the honour of playing for Ireland during Jack’s time in charge and even though we were all sad as we shared our memories, I think this is a day to celebrate the legend we have just lost.

The pubs are open again, so Jack would want us all to go down to our local today, get a pint of the black stuff and raise a glass to the legacy he has left behind and what a legacy it is.

Even though the emotions may be a little raw, this feels like the right moment to speak about Jack the man and the manager, as there are a few misconceptions that I feel need to be put to bed.

First of all, the idea that Jack knew nothing about tactics and his team talks evolved around telling everyone to lump it up the field and play like Wimbledon of the 1980s is utter nonsense.

To someone who knows nothing about football, that may have been how they viewed our Ireland team, but there was a hell of a lot more to us than just long-ball football.

Jack did tell his centre-backs to get rid of the ball quickly because he didn’t want them losing it on the edge of the box and giving away silly goals.

He didn’t want too much intricate play in midfield as his mission was to play the game in the opposition’s final third, where he knew we could do some damage.

So the full-backs would often send long balls into the channels either side of the central defenders and my job was to chase after lost causes in the corner, move defenders out of position and allow the likes of Ray Houghton or Andy Townsend to get into scoring positions.

We also perfected a pressing game better than any team we played against at international level and in that respect, Jack was ahead of his time.

We see the current Liverpool team hailed for their eagerness to get the ball back after they lose it and Jurgen Klopp is rightly saluted for the energy levels he gets from his players, but we did that with Ireland in the 1980s and the opposition hated playing against us.

They didn’t get a second to settle on the battle, we were chasing them down like terriers and a lot of that passion and energy was driven by Jack.

Brick

We would all run through a brick wall for the man and as a man manager, he was second to none. He made you feel ten foot tall and I always respected him for standing up for me when I failed to score in my first 19 international appearances.

My job was to run into wide areas and try to pull the opposition out of their shape, so as a result, I wouldn’t be in the central scoring areas where I thrived with Oxford and then Liverpool.

He knew the job I was doing for him was vital for the team and any time there was criticism in the Irish or English media about my lack of goals for Ireland, Jack put the media in their place.

I would love to have been used in a way that got the best out of me, but Jack would often take me to one side and remind me that we wouldn’t win if we played Italy or Brazil in a straight game of football.

What Jack did worked and the results proved as much, so I was more than happy to sacrifice myself for the good of the team, although there was only one issue we used to clash on.

He would always substitute me 20 minutes from time because he said there was no way I could do the amount of running I was being asked to do for 90 minutes, but I disagreed!

A lot of my goals would come in the final quarter of a game when defenders were tiring and I was always frustrated when he took me off at the time when I felt I could have come into my own.

A second myth that needs to be busted was that Jack was running a booze camp when the Ireland team met up because that is not how it worked.

He knew the importance of team spirit and was more than happy for us to have a few beers when the time was right and that tended to be in the first couple of days after we met up. After that, we got down to the business and our results confirmed we were professional when we needed to be.

Fun

I remember speaking to John Barnes and Peter Beardsley at the time about what we got up to on Ireland trips and they just couldn’t believe the fun we were having.

So much so that there were times when some of the Irish lads would come over for international matches even when they were injured. I did that myself on a couple of occasions. They were great times and I will always be grateful to Jack for giving me some of the best moments in my career.

Ray Houghton and me were the first two players he added to the Ireland squad when he took over as manager and I always felt he had a soft spot for us.

Jack stood by us through thick and thin and hopefully we rewarded him with performances and goals that helped to put Ireland on the international football map.

Whenever I go back to Ireland now, the affection and love that comes my way from everyone I meet warms my heart and so much of that is down to one man.

Without Jack Charlton, I might never had had the great honour of pulling on an Ireland jersey and experiencing incredible moments like our win over England at Euro’88 or the run to the World Cup quarter-finals two years later.

We’ll miss you Jack, but we’ll never forget you. Rest in peace boss.