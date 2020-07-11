| 16°C Dublin

It felt like I had lost a member of my family...I'm not ashamed to say I loved Jack Charlton

John Aldridge

John Aldridge of Republic of Ireland is greeted by manager Jack Charlton on being substituted during the FIFA World Cup 1990 Quarter-Final match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

IT felt like I had lost a member of my family when the news came through that Jack Charlton had passed away.

I am not ashamed to say I loved Jack and while I knew it would be a sad day when we lost him, it really hit me when the announcement came.

The texts were flying among the former players who had the honour of playing for Ireland during Jack’s time in charge and even though we were all sad as we shared our memories, I think this is a day to celebrate the legend we have just lost.