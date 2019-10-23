Mick McCarthy has dropped a strong hint that he is ready to give Troy Parrott a senior debut in next month's friendly with New Zealand.

'It could be the ideal chance' - McCarthy considering giving Troy Parrott his first Ireland cap next month

And QPR's Ryan Manning is also in line for involvement after his successful conversion to left back with the Championship club this term.

McCarthy made the positive comments about 17-year-old Spurs striker Parrott in a circular released by the FAI which included quotes from the Ireland manager.

He suggests that the Spurs teenager is a contender for the New Zealand match on November 14.

Stephen Kenny's U-21 have a qualifier in Armenia on the same day.

“We have monitored Troy’s form and progress all season and New Zealand could be the ideal chance to have a look at him at senior international level," McCarthy told FAI.ie.

“We changed things around for the Bulgaria game in September and we saw the benefit of that with the performances of the players who came into the team and did well.

"New Zealand may offer similar chances to players in the squad looking to get into the team and for those looking to get into the squad itself.

“Troy could be one of the ones to benefit. He scored four goals on Tuesday (in Spurs' UEFA Youth League v Red Star Belgrade) which will have done him the world of good.

“Ryan is another player who could benefit from the fact that we play New Zealand. I watched him again on Tuesday night and he is playing well in a very competitive QPR team who are well up there in the Championship.

“I know Ryan started his career as a central midfielder but he played both as a left-back and as a left-sided wing-back against Reading on Tuesday and he did well."

McCarthy has also welcomed Robbie Brady's return to the side at Burnley. He made his first start this season in their defeat to Leicester last weekend.

"Robbie’s return is also welcome, he hasn’t been involved with us so far this season simply because he hasn’t been fit enough to play for Burnley," said McCarthy.

“He got 65 minutes alongside Jeff Hendrick against Leicester on Saturday and that is a great start to his return to full fitness and regular first team action."

