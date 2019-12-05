Gerry Armstrong believes an all-Ireland Euro 2020 qualifying 'Cup Final' would be one of the greatest moments in Irish sporting history - and he is backing the dream showdown to become a reality in next March.

'It could be one of the great occasions in Irish sporting history' - Northern Ireland legend predicts All-Ireland Euro showdown

The Northern Ireland legend who scored the iconic goal that beat hosts Spain in the 1982 World Cup finals has backed Michael O'Neill to lead his side to victory in their clash with Bosnia & Herzegovina and set-up a possible clash with Mick McCarthy's Republic of Ireland at Windsor Park if they can overcome Slovakia.

Historically, both Irish sides boast poor records in crunch games away from home, yet Virgin Media Sport analyst Armstrong is convinced O'Neill and McCarthy are destined to meet in a game that would bring this island to a standstill.

"I really believe it can happen," declares Armstrong. "Winning high-pressure game away from home has never been easy for either side, but Northern Ireland have a good chance of beating Bosnia & Herzegovina and the Republic could overcome Slovakia if they are at their best and then we would have this incredible game at Windsor Park to decide it all.

"Michael O'Neill has done an amazing job with Northern Ireland over the last eight years and they have been punching above their weight for a long time now, while Mick McCarthy has lifted his Irish team from what was a tough end to the Martin O'Neill era.

Paul McGrath is pictured during the World Cup qualifying draw at Windsor Park back in 1993. Photo: David Maher / Sportsfile

"Both north and south don't have too many world-class players in their team these days, but they are both tough to play against and I think this potential game at Windsor Park could be one of the great occasions in Irish sporting history if it comes off."

Alan McLaughlin's equalising goal at Windsor Park secured Jack Charlton's Ireland qualification to 1994 World Cup finals, yet the venom spewing from the Windsor Park stands towards the visiting players highlighted the mood of a dark era for this island.

There would be a very different vibe around what would be a winner-takes-all clash this time, with the prize of playing 'home' games in Dublin adding to the drama.

"When you look back to that game in 1993, the mood has certainly changed for the better," continues Armstrong.

"Back then, tensions were high and the visit of a Republic side to Windsor Park was not ideal with the atmosphere on the night pretty unpleasant and the security around the match doing little to help that mood.

"It was unfortunate timing. The fans were right up for it at Windsor Park, but maybe not only for football reasons. The peace process had not really got underway and it was a game both teams could probably have done without.

"Wind the clock forward 25 years and our fans are a credit to Northern Ireland, so while there would be real tension on the field, politics would not be involved this time and we could all enjoy the occasion."

Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland in action against Jamal Lewis of Northern Ireland during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in November 2018. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Armstrong admits he is 'amazed' that Stoke City allowed O'Neill to continue as Northern Ireland manager for the rest of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign after he accepted the job as Potters boss last month.

The duel role will continue through to next summer if he guides Northern Ireland to next summer's Euro finals, with Armstrong admitting O'Neill imminent exit from the role he has held for the last eight years will be a massive blow to the Irish FA.

"It amazed me that Stoke were willing to let Michael do both jobs," he continues. "I would have thought Stoke would want him focusing entirely on his job with them.

"They are at the wrong end of the Championship table and need all the help they can get, so the idea that Michael might have one eye on the Northern Ireland situation over the next few months and possibly for longer if he can get us through to the Euros surprises me.

"I'm not surprised that Michael asked to be allowed to do this because he loves the Northern Ireland job and he is the kind of guy who would not want to walk out on the team at such a crucial stage of the qualifying campaign, but why would Stoke let him do this?

"I can't see what's in it for them, but they obviously wanted Michael badly enough to let him do that.

"I don't think Michael was first choice at Stoke. David Moyes and the Preston manager Alex Neil were apparently ahead of him in the queue, but they have got a fantastic manager in Michael and I think he will get them going.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they finished near the play-offs this year because that Championship division is so tight between the top and bottom teams and you can go on a run that fires you up the table.

"Michael has been amazing in the way he has shaped the Northern Ireland set-up. He had good people working in the right areas of the Irish FA and he will be a massive loss when he does go off to Stoke on a permanent basis. Hopefully that is after next summer's Euros as it would be the perfect send-off for him.

"People forget that the first 18 months were very difficult for Michael. The Irish FA stuck behind him because they could see what a great job he was doing.

"It took the fans a little longer to see the results of what he was doing, but the team started to win matches and now he became a real hero for the Northern Ireland fans."

Online Editors