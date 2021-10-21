‘It all definitely shaped me in terms of how I look at things’ – Ireland’s Louise Quinn on football in Sweden

Louise Quinn during a Republic of Ireland training session this week at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

At some stage this week, Louise Quinn and Olivia Schough will meet up once more to reminisce but reflect on the present, as well.

They will laugh fondly of the time the rangy Irishwoman dressed as a banana to aid a fund-raising ‘bake-off’ competition when both were charging the top flight of Swedish domestic football with unfashionable Eskilstuna.

“There may be pictures,” Quinn laughs, “but there’s no way yeez will find them!”

It is a past they once shared, but as they meet now in the present, tonight in Tallaght, it wouldn’t be fair to say they do so on equal terms. Their international records may be remarkably similar; despite being a defender, Quinn has scored 12 goals in 88 caps while attacking midfielder Schough has 11 in 87.

However, the second-best team in the world, Sweden, are expected to defeat their hosts despite Birmingham City defender Quinn fortifying the barricades with her rampaging, remorseless defiance.

That Irish boss Vera Pauw has already ceded the 2023 World Cup automatic qualifying slot to the Olympic runners-up is not an admission of inferiority; merely, it is a statement of reality.

And yet, when Quinn reflects on the journey she made, one that took her to the small town west of Stockholm, she can’t help but emit a semblance of frustration at how the two countries have diverged.

“Sweden was the start of my professional career,” says Quinn, who left her Wicklow home and Peamount side in 2013 to take a fork in her life’s path.

“I went into the unknown. My two best friends are living over there now, married and with a baby. And it taught me how to be a professional, how to prepare and how to eat.

“I always had been fit but never as athletic as I had wanted to be. And that all changed from being in Sweden. That was the lifestyle and I learned so much and carried that forward.

“And then their league set-up is so professional. Even as kids, they are in the gym doing the basics. That gives a base of strength and nutrition.

“And one of their classes we coached was football, we were coaching 13, 14, 15-year-olds and they’re getting graded for that in school. How can you not get motivated by that and enjoy it? It’s not just PE, it’s a subject.”

Read More

In her four years there, attendances rose from 600 to 6,000, with the women’s game soon surpassing the men’s in terms of popularity.

Dressing as a banana for fundraisers helped bond the connection but, when Quinn was ready to return to her homeland, the game here was not yet ready to welcome her.

“It all definitely shaped me in terms of how I look at things and how they build at club level,” said Quinn of the resourceful club, only founded in 2012 but soon capable of funding over 100 professional players.

“I constantly talk about it and you’d love to see it in Ireland. It doesn’t take money, it’s all about time and effort.

“In Sweden, we had a schedule for the stuff we needed to do in town every week, from teaching to dressing as a banana for fair trade! But the thing is the city got to know you and trusted you and you’d get crowds and crowds of people coming to your matches.

“It was special. it was all done in your own time, a lot of it was technically simple, but the club would help you.”

It’s five years since she left, and now 31, the teak-tough Birmingham City centre-half continues to thrive thanks to the lessons gleaned from an acknowledged world leader in her sport.

Her one remaining ambition is that her country can finally make the great leap forward. Tonight won’t define that journey, but a significant statement, franking the progress made in beating Australia last month, is required as the road to the World Cup begins.

“We know what our style is now, and knowing what we’re about and being able to switch it up, in terms of a couple of positions or the formation, is incredibly important. That brings confidence.

“When you know what you’re doing, making things flow, it makes things easier. We’re getting to a stage where we’ve figured out our strengths.

“And yet, also how to utilise them. So again, we know how we’re setting up defensively, how to use the ball, where’s the outlet. It’s all coming together and really starting to click.”

Quinn remains an integral component of Pauw’s squad, such that the coach was keen to amplify it after her outstanding display against Australia when she neutered crack Chelsea star Sam Kerr before popping up to score the winner with a trademark header.

“What a tiger!” declared the Dutchwoman. “Let nobody tell me that we have overage players, yeah, that it is time for new blood. You see her! I don’t think that is the case at all.”

Quinn smiles when reminded of it.

“That seems to be a little bit of a constant and I just like to laugh it off, to be honest. Technically on paper, and as life goes on, I am getting older.

“As soon as I turned 30, in an interview, it was, ‘You’re getting on a bit’ and I was, ‘Am I?’, but I still feel good, in the world of football. For me, that’s why I wanted to come back into the WSL and play at the highest level, for me to get the most of myself. So far, that’s working. And I tell the young ones to catch up, to be honest.”

As the FAI announced a sponsorship with Cadbury, it seemed apt that her friends have bestowed upon her a novel nickname, ‘Tiffin’. “That old classic,” she smiles. She may renew past acquaintances tonight, but the future is all Quinn craves.