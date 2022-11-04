'Is Qatar going to put loads of money into grassroots football? The migrant workers won't all be playing football'

HAVING waited 64 long years for the nation to make it to a World Cup finals, ex-players from Wales are maximising every opportunity for an earner with the current team and the Qatar World Cup in case there's a wait of six decades for the next one.

Not Neville Southall, though. An iconic figure of the Welsh game, and a player unfortunate to miss out on a major finals during his 92-cap career, he won't travel to Qatar and admits he will find it hard to watch.

While some are late converts to the issue of LGTBQ rights, Southall (64) has been vocal with his support for some time, both in his social media activity and his support for the Rainbow Toffees, a gay-friendly supporters group at his former club Everton.

He even handed over control of his twitter account to activists for a week, which led to confusion. "The only mix-up came when everyone thought I was trans, they thought I was a f****** lesbian, they thought I was gay because the people who took over were obviously speaking in my name so I became a manic depressive, suicidal, trans, something else in one week," he says with a grin.

But Qatar, with the twin topics of the LGTBQ community and rights for migrant workers, is no laughing matter.

Asked by the Irish Independent if he was travelling to Qatar he says "No. Never. Because of the way they treat people and the LGBT stuff," he says.

"If you take the purely football side, everyone [in Wales] is looking forward to watching on TV and the three teams [in Wales' group] are beatable. The non-football side, there are questions to be asked, why are we going there in the first place, what’s the criteria? I can’t find anybody who knows what the criteria is," says Southall, who played in eight qualifying campaigns for Wales.

"For me the criteria should have been have good morals, so you don't have a history of homophobia, racism, so the grassroots is able to grow. But I don't know how many kids are in Qatar because let's be honest, Qatar can be like everyone else, they could throw money at it and it will grow.

"You see what's happening in golf, and boxing, to be fair, they pay for what they get and still attract all those people. At the moment it's a money situation, isn't it, which is morally wrong.

"You could say it will grow the game but why are they taking the stadiums down afterwards, are they going to put loads of money into grassroots football? How many people are in Qatar? The migrant workers, they're not all going to play football, are they?

"I don’t want to push my views onto another country, because they've got their own culture, but I still don’t think it is right that we go there because we are condoning what they are doing, with the migrant workers.”

But it's the issue of LGTBQ rights which exercises Southall. He had his own awakening to homophobic abuse in football in the early '90s. "When I grew up I didn’t know anybody who was gay. Well, I probably did, but nobody ever spoke about it when I played football.

The first time I was made really aware was Justin Fashanu. We played a preseason friendly at Hearts and he was taken off after 20 minutes and the abuse he took was absolutely disgusting, absolutely horrendous," he says.

"Footballers live in a bubble, and you can do whatever you f***ing like in that bubble. As long as you do OK, you can do whatever you want. And then you come out of that bubble and realise there's another world out there. It's different for modern players because people are on mobile phones 24 hours a day, so they're more aware of what's going on.



"The politics aren't great, let's be honest, because if you were a normal, decent person you'd be asking, why are we going? If you give me some good reasons why we can go, then fine, go, but give me some reasons."