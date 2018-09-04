Is it time for Ireland to 'show Roy Keane the exit door'?
The inaugural Nations League kicks off on Thursday but all the talk has been about Roy Keane's row with Harry Arter and the latter's subsequent withdrawal from the Ireland squad.
Cardiff midfielder Arter was involved in a row with Keane earlier this summer with the Irish assistant manager questioning his commitment because he had sat out training with an injury.
Ireland boss Martin O'Neill yesterday said he could not deny that the row with Keane was one of the reasons for Arter's decision.
In today's Irish Daily Star, Eamon Dunphy has called on the FAI to "show Keane the exit door".
"In my opinion Keane needs to be shown the exit door," wrote Dunphy.
"If O'Neill won't make that call, then the FAI should make it for him."
So we are putting it out there to our readers.
Should O'Neill and the FAI axe Roy Keane?
Online Editors
Related Content
- Martin O'Neill says Roy Keane row could be reason Harry Arter has stepped away but denies Declan Rice rumours
- 'I have got total confidence in Roy' - Martin O'Neill backs Keane following bust-up with Harry Arter
- Martin O'Neill says James McClean is 'strongly in favour' of Declan Rice playing for Ireland despite critical tweet
- Rice still on mind with O'Neill riled by Arter's stance
- Focused Clark insists Irish squad's bond remains as strong as ever
- Young Bayern Munich star named in Ireland U19 squad for Wales clash
- Harry Arter not expected to link up with Ireland squad as doubts emerge over short-term international future