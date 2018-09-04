The inaugural Nations League kicks off on Thursday but all the talk has been about Roy Keane's row with Harry Arter and the latter's subsequent withdrawal from the Ireland squad.

Is it time for Ireland to 'show Roy Keane the exit door'?

Cardiff midfielder Arter was involved in a row with Keane earlier this summer with the Irish assistant manager questioning his commitment because he had sat out training with an injury.

Ireland boss Martin O'Neill yesterday said he could not deny that the row with Keane was one of the reasons for Arter's decision.

In today's Irish Daily Star, Eamon Dunphy has called on the FAI to "show Keane the exit door".

"In my opinion Keane needs to be shown the exit door," wrote Dunphy.

"If O'Neill won't make that call, then the FAI should make it for him."

So we are putting it out there to our readers.

Should O'Neill and the FAI axe Roy Keane?

Online Editors